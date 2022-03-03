Post Malone’s One-of-a-Kind, White-on-White 2019 Bugatti Chiron Is up for Sale

Post Malone is ready to part with one of his all-white speed machines.

The “Celebration” singer has just listed his 2019 white-on-white Bugatti Chiron for sale through DuPont Registry. Any example of the French supercar is special, but this one also comes loaded with over $150,000 worth of upgrades that make it one-of-a-kind.

If you’re aware of Post’s impressive roster of vehicles, you may have already seen his all-white Chiron. The vehicle featured prominently in a video survey of the collection that popular car YouTuber, TheStradman, shared last year. The singer’s unique spec is almost entirely white, with discreet accents of silver, black and red. These include the silver mesh front grille (which added $38,200 to the vehicle’s price tag), silver Caractere Wheels ($64,000) and black brake calipers ($6,800).

The all-white motif and high-priced add-ons aren’t limited to the vehicle’s exterior. Inside you’ll find white leather-wrapped Comfort Seats, while the center console features an aluminum inlay ($10,900). It all combines to make the vehicle a road-going equivalent of wearing an-all white tailored suit.

There’s much more to Post’s Chiron than its head-turning livery, though. Under the hood, you’ll find a brawny, quad-turbocharged 8.0-liter W-16 engine. The mill—which is connected to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission that sends power to the rear wheels—pumps out a monstrous 1,479 horses and 1,180 ft lbs of twist. Thanks to all that power, the car can jet from a standstill to 60 mph in just 2.5 seconds and hit a blistering top speed of 261 mph, which comfortably makes it one of the fastest production vehicles of all time.

No price has been listed for Post’s Chiron, but you can reach out for a quote if you’re interested. It’s fair to assume you’re looking at a price north of $3 million, though. That’s the base cost for the vehicle, and that’s before you add in all the high-priced extras and its famous owner. Considering that the Chiron is now sold out, this might not be the worst option for those looking to add the supercar to their own collection.