This Pristine 1980 BMW M1 Was Owned by One Family for 40 Years. Now, It’s up for Sale.

An immaculate white 1980 BMW M1 has hit the market nearly four decades after the car first hit the streets.

In production from 1978-1981, the M1 was the Bavarian automaker’s first attempt at a mid-engine sports car meant to win over racers and consumers alike. Wedding German craftsmanship and engineering with a body designed by Italian master Giorgetto Giugiaro, the car was initially meant to compete head to head with the likes of Porsche on the race track, but would go on to become one of the era’s defining street cars.

Available through California-based Canepa, the white speedster has only been owned by one family and has a shockingly low 22,760 miles on the odometer. Originally imported from Germany by John Davila, a superfan who owned three of the 478 M1s that BMW produced, it was inherited by his sons following his death in the early 1990s. Though he owned many cars during his lifetime, this M1 was the one he chose to keep, and because of that his sons wanted to make sure it was kept safe. Soon after the two men put it in storage in the Bay Area, where it remained until early 2010.

Davila’s M1 sports a 3.5-liter inline six, has 273 brake horsepower and can reach a top speed of 162 miles per hour. The car was given a comprehensive service by Canepa in 2017, which included repair, maintenance and preservation work on the wiring harness, alternator, fuel system, suspension, brakes and interior. It was serviced again earlier this year, and given the full “Canepa Difference” treatment—which included restoring the entire exhaust system, a comprehensive engine tune up and complete body detailing—to ensure that it’s in perfect working order. Overall, $125,000 has been invested in the car to keep it in pristine condition.

As is standard practice for Canepa, an official price has not been published. But interested buyers can inquire through its listing page or by calling (831) 430-9940. Check out more photos of the M1 below: