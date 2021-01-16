The BMW 2002 Turbo Is a Holy Grail for Bimmer Collectors. Now a ’74 Edition Is Heading to Auction.

The BMW 2002 Turbo is considered to be the Holy Grail among bimmer collectors. Just 1,672 models were built during a woefully short one-year production period, making the delightfully retro ride particularly hard to come by. Lucky for you, RM Sotheby’s is offering one such rarity in its upcoming January auction.

As its moniker implies, the 2002 Turbo was a turbocharged take on the 2002 which BMW introduced in 1968. Widely considered the first true sports sedan, the 2002 was light, modern and, most importantly, comfortable, with enough room for four. The 2002 had two successors—the TI and the even stronger fuel-injected TII—before the marque debuted the new Turbo at the Frankfurt Auto Show in ‘73. This powerful beast was the first factory turbocharged car from BMW and yet it would only last a year.

Unfortunately, the release of the BMW 2002 Turbo coincided with the oil embargo of 1973-74 that entirely reshaped the world’s relationship with fuel and all but killed demand for performance cars. As a result, only 1,672 models rolled off the line before production ceased and this classic beauty is one of them.

The 2002 Turbo is characterized by its beloved boxy silhouette and has an aggressive overall look thanks to a large front air dam, fender extensions, Alpina wheels, rear deck spoiler, and center exhaust.

This particular example was treated to a meticulous three-year restoration and has been finished in its original shade of Chamonix. This gleaning exterior is accented by a chrome beltline and rear bumper, along with striking red and blue graphics. The speedster also has “2002 Turbo” lettering on the air dam, which has been applied in reverse to ensure your fellow drivers know when you and the Turbo are closing in on them.

The interior, meanwhile, is trimmed in a luxe black leatherette and features special sport seats designed exclusively for the 2002 Turbo, as well as a sunroof and charming retro gauges.

Under the hood, the 1,998cc four is mated to a five-speed manual transmission and features fuel injection plus a single KKK turbocharger. The car can produce 170 horses and 175 ft lbs of twist, which allows it to scoot from zero to 60 mph in under seven seconds and reach a top speed of 130 mph.

The 1974 BMW 2002 Turbo will go under the gavel at RM Sotheby’s Arizona auction on January 22 and is expected to fetch between $120,000 and $140,000.

Check out more photos of the classic bimmer below: