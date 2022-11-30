Lamborghini’s New Off-Road-Ready Huracán Sterrato Looks Like 602 HP of Fury

The Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato is ready for its close-up.

After months of teases, the Italian marque has finally unveiled the finished production version of its off-road-ready supercar at Art Basel Miami. The final Huracán variant certainly looks the part, but thanks to a host of technical features it can play it too.

The Huracán Sterrato is easily the most aggressive version of the model in its eight-year history. The final car looks very close to the rally concept Lamborghini first showed off in 2019. What the automaker’s designers have done is taken the standard Huracan body, lifted it and outfitted it with all manner of off-roading accessories, including auxiliary lights on the nose, roof rails, carbon-fiber fender arches and a set of 19-inch wheels wrapped in custom Bridgestone all-terrain run-flat tires. The biggest change, though, is the addition of a central air intake on the roof, which is there to help the engine breathe in particularly dusty conditions. Aluminum underbody panels also help protect the powertrain and other vital pieces of hardware from anything you might drive over.

2023 Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato Lamborghini

Like its sister company, Porsche, Lamborghini knows that its off-roader can’t look like a rally racer, it has to drive like one too. That doesn’t sound like it will be a problem for the Huracán Sterrato. Sitting in the vehicle’s engine bay is a 5.2-liter V-120, which is set to be the automaker’s last pure-combustion engine. It’s mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission that sends power to all four wheels and pumps out 602 horses and 413 ft lbs of torque. The car can launch from zero-to-60 mph in 3.4 seconds and has a top speed of 162 mph, which doesn’t make it the fastest Huracán, but it wasn’t designed to be that either.

Other features that will help you on- or off-road include a suspension that’s been lifted 1.7 inches. The added ride height allows for more suspension travel and increases the kinds of terrain you can drive over. The car also features an updated version of Lamborghini’s Integrated Vehicle Dynamics System, which, like the Urus Performante, has a Rally mode that will make it easier to drive in low-grip conditions. The mode also makes it easier to drift, something we expect many Huracán Sterrato drivers will appreciate. Stopping power comes courtesy of a set of 15-inch brakes with six-piston calipers in the front and 14-inch brakes with four-piston calipers in the back.

Lamborghini

“With the high-speed all-terrain concept of the Sterrato, we have uniquely combined the driving experience of a true super sports car and the fun of driving a rally car,” Rouven Mohr, Lamborghini’s CTO, said in a statement. “Lamborghini cars always deliver emotion: the Sterrato delivers a new degree of driving thrills.”

Are you itching for a supercar you can take for a drive through the dirt and mud? We’d try to get our order for the Huracán Sterrato in quickly. Lamborghini plans to build just 1,499 examples and we expect they’ll be gone soon. US pricing has yet to be announced, but there are expectations it will cost around $270,000. Deliveries will begin in the first half of next year.

