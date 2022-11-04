Queen Elizabeth’s Personal Jaguar X-Type Estate Is Heading to Auction Later This Month

A car Queen Elizabeth didn’t just ride in but actually drove could soon be yours.

UK-based Historic Auctioneers will sell a 2009 Jaguar X-Type Estate first owned by the late monarch later this month. The vehicle may not be as exciting as some of today’s powerful performance wagons, but if you’re in the market for a British car that’s special, it’s hard to beat.

Land Rover may be the automaker most closely associated with the royal family—especially the queen’s late husband, Prince Philip—but they have been known to mix things up from time to time (especially if the vehicle is question was British made). This Jaguar wagon was one such example. The car is said to have been Queen Elizabeth’s backup when her preferred Land Rover Defender wasn’t available, according to the auction house. Sure enough, the listing includes multiple photos of the royal behind the wheel of the vehicle with a member of her security detail seated next to her.

Queen Elizabeth behind the wheel of her 2009 Jaguar X-Type Estate Historic Auctioneers

As you’d expect, the queen’s X-Type Estate looks to be in impeccable shape despite being over 13 years old at this point. Its exterior is finished in a brilliant coat of Emerald Fire over a Barley leather interior. It features a sunroof, power windows and a climate control system. Those are the only listed amenities, but one would imagine it came loaded with all of the creature comforts that Jaguar offered at the time.

Underneath the wagon’s hood, you’ll find a 3.0-liter V-6 capable of producing up to 227 hp and 206 ft lbs of torque, according to Jalopnik. You might not want to enter it in any drag races, but it has some pep. The mill is mated to an automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels. The vehicle has 72,544 miles on the odometer, but we imagine someone at the palace made sure it was in tip-top shape. It also comes with its Jaguar Trust Certificate.

Historic Auctioneers

Historic Auctioneers hasn’t announced a pre-sale estimate for Queen Elizabeth’s wagon, but we imagine it will sell for more than the $4,500 a less famous X-Type Estate is currently valued at. In fact, we wouldn’t be surprised if it sold for more than the $40,000 Jaguar asked for the vehicle back in 2009.