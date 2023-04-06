Ram’s New All-Electric Pickup Truck Will Have a Class-Leading 500-Mile Range, the Brand Says

Range anxiety isn’t going to stop anyone from buying Ram Truck’s first all-electric model.

The Detroit automaker announced it is targeting a maximum driving range of 500 miles for the upcoming 1500 REV. If that wasn’t attractive enough, the burly battery-powered pickup will also be capable of towing up to 14,000 pounds.

Ram has taken its time developing its first EV, but it just might turn out to be the most capable zero-emission truck on the market. The automaker finally released details about the 1500 REV’s dual-motor powertrain at this week’s New York International Auto Show this week. And one figure, in particular, caught our eye: 500 miles.

2025 Ram 1500 REV Stellantis

That’s how long the brand says its battery-powered truck will be able to travel on a single charge when equipped with the optional 229-kWh large battery pack. Ram’s target is higher than the range of any EV currently on the market aside from the industry-leading Lucid Air. Even with the standard 168-kWh battery pack the truck will still have an impressive range of 350 miles. That number alone would make the 1500 REV the longest-range electric truck—easily beating the Ford F-150 Lightning with Extended-Range battery’s 320 miles and the Rivian R1T’s 314 miles. (Tesla originally said the Cybertruck would have a range of 500 miles, but it’s unclear if that’s still the target—or when the EV will go into mass production.)

Both range targets are more than enough for a day of driving. Even if they aren’t you’ll be able to top off the EV’s battery quickly. Ram says drivers will able to add up to 110 miles of range to the pickup in just 10 minutes with 800-volt DC fast charging at up to 350 kW. The truck’s battery pack, whichever size you opt for, will also be capable of vehicle-to-vehicle, vehicle-to-home and vehicle-to-grid bidirectional charging too.

The brand says drivers will be able to add up to 110 miles of range in just 10 minutes Stellantis

We also know how powerful the 1500 REV will be. Ram said the pickup’s powertrain, which includes an electric motor positioned on each axle, will be capable of producing up to 654 hp and 620 ft lbs of torque. Thanks to this, Ram’s EV will be able to sprint from zero-to-60 mph in 4.4 seconds—which might not sound that impressive until you remember it’s a pickup and not a sports car. More importantly, as far as truck owners are concerned, is that the powertrain can carry a payload of up to 2,700 pounds and tow up to 14,000 pounds. That’s a larger towing capacity than both the F-150 Lightning Extended-Range (10,000 pounds) and R1T (11,000 pounds). Ram has not said how much towing will affect the 1500 REVs range, but as with all electric trucks, there will be a tradeoff.

“The all-electric Ram 1500 REV is a monumental milestone on our continued journey to offer the industry’s best electrified solutions and further fortifies our award-winning lineup,” Ram CEO Mike Koval Jr. said in a statement. “We believe in bringing the right range of powertrain solutions to our customers and will continue to redefine the pickup truck segment. Our all-new Ram 1500 REV pushes past the competition in areas customers care about most, including range, towing, payload and charge time.”

Stellantis

It should be noted that all the numbers Ram announced in New York are targets. Brands don’t want to get caught promising something they can’t deliver, though. Fortunately, official numbers shouldn’t be too far off. The 1500 REV is expected to launch as part of Ram’s 2025 model class and will go into production by the end of next year.