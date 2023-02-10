Ram’s First All-Electric Truck Now Has a Name

Concrete information about the production version of Ram’s first electric truck is finally starting to trickle out. Up first, the name.

On Thursday, the Detroit automaker announced that its eagerly anticipated pickup, which is due next year, will be called the 1500 REV. The news comes just weeks after the brand unveiled a concept of its debut battery-powered model called the 1500 Revolution BEV (pictured above) at CES.

The series-production pickup’s name doesn’t come as too much of a surprise. Not only does it have more zip than the concept’s clunky moniker, but it also acknowledges the period of major change that Ram is entering. The automaker’s parent company, Stellantis, may still be fond of powerful internal-combustion engines, but it has promised that 50 percent of the vehicles it sells in the US will be battery-powered by 2030.

2024 Ram 1500 REV Ram

“At Ram, we started a revolution last year as we invited consumers along on the beginning of our electrification journey, gathering their feedback on exactly what they are looking for in an electric pickup truck,” brand CEO Mike Koval Jr. said in a statement. “We look forward to delivering our first EV pickup—the all-new Ram 1500 REV— to those consumers next year. We are confident the Ram 1500 REV will push past the competition, offering what will be the leading combination of attributes customers care about the most: range, payload, towing and charge time.”

Hopefully, the similar name isn’t the only aspect of the concept that carries over to the production model. Ram didn’t have much to say about the 1500 Revolution BEV’s powertrain last month, but its laundry list of features were impressive to say the least. We were particularly taken by the vehicle’s futuristic design, giant high-tech cabin and a set of jump seats hidden away in the truck bed. The brand also teased Level 3 autonomous driving and Shadow Mode, which allows the truck to follow its driver while they’re on foot.

Inside the Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Ram

Luckily, we won’t have to wait much longer for new information about the 1500 REV. The announcement of the truck’s name also said that more would be revealed on Feb. 12. That’s this Sunday, which also happens to be the Super Bowl, so we wouldn’t be surprised if it’s delivered via a big-budget commercial.