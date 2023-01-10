Cybertruck Who? Ram Unveils an All-Electric Pickup Concept Loaded With Future-Forward Tech

Ram Trucks may be a little late to the party, but it made it.

The Detroit automaker unveiled its first electric truck concept, the 1500 Revolution, this past week at the Consumer Electronics Show. Despite its tardiness, the EV is loaded with new features and gadgets that should help it stand out in an increasingly crowded field.

We knew the 1500 Revolution, or at least something like it, was coming. Ram, which used to be a Dodge model line before it was spun off as its own brand, hasn’t hidden that it was working on an electric version of the 1500. That doesn’t make the prototype Ram brought to Las Vegas any less impressive, though. Should the production model stay true to the concept, the Ram EV stands to be as future-forward as the Rivian, Ford F-150 Lightning or even the much-hyped and perpetually delayed Tesla Cybertruck.

Ram 1500 Evolution Ram

Because it’s just a concept, details about the 1500 Revolution’s powertrain are scant at this point. What we do know, according to several outlets, is that the pickup will be built on parent company Stellantis’s body-on-frame EV platform and have two motors, one on each axle, giving it four-wheel drive. Although no power figures were quoted, we’d expect it to at least be able to compete with the top-of-the-line F-150 Lightning, the Platinum, which can generate 563 hp, 775 ft lbs of torque and tow up to 10,000 pounds. There was no word about driving range, either, but we’d expect it to come in between 250 and 300 miles, if not higher. There was also no mention of the combustion-based range extender that was briefly talked about last year.

The prototype shown at CES doesn’t look radically different from the current 1500, though it’s definitely sleeker and more modern. It extends 18 feet bumper to bumper and has one of the largest cabins we’ve seen on an electric pickup, and that includes the gargantuan GMC Hummer EV. It also sports a very distinctive LED light package, which includes a large illuminated Ram logo between the headlights where the grille would be on a gas-powered truck. Its bed has a supplemental row of jump seats, a power midgate and a pass-through compartment so you can carry cargo as long as the entire vehicle. The pickup rides on a set of 24-inch wheels wrapped in 36-inch tires.

Inside the 1500 Revolution Ram

The truck’s two-row cabin looks to be absolutely gigantic. Like its other battery-powered peers, it has its fair share of screens, including a 28-inch dual-display touchscreen infotainment system perched atop the center stack. Two screens are cool, of course, but even better is that the bottom half can be detached and used as a tablet. You’ll also be able to use the system to trigger Level 3 autonomous driving (during which the rectangular steering wheel retracts) and Shadow Mode, which allows the truck to follow its driver while they’re on foot. The cabin also features an electric chromatic glass roof made up of individual panels that can be adjusted separately, suicide doors and a removable center console, in case you need even more room.

Of course, it’s not clear whether the 1500 Revolution is a near-production vehicle or just a tech demonstration. We do know that Ram will release a battery-powered 1500 in the next few years, though, and if it has even half the features teased in concept, it will be one to watch.

Click here for more photos of the Ram 1500 Evolution electric concept.