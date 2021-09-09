This Rare 1-of-6 Range Rover Shooting Brake Could Fetch up to $170,000 at Auction

The Range Rover Shooting Brake is an automotive anomaly that is rarely seen out in the wild. The British marque workshopped just six prototypes in its history, and now one has just popped up for auction.

The delightfully retro wagon, which will go under the gavel at Bonhams this September, comes with a backstory that is just as unique as its elongated silhouette. In fact, this was the automaker’s attempt to turn its iconic SUV into an emergency vehicle.

Range Rover’s special projects division commissioned and designed a dozen such models throughout the ‘70s, each with a stretched chassis that was intended to make them more suitable for use as an ambulance. According to the auction house, only two—possibly three—still exist, rendering this experimental 4×4 exceptionally rare.

This particular example, chassis number 355-04063A, is one of two “ambulances” that were built in 1972. Characterized by a distinctive stepped roof and long 10-foot wheelbase, the all-white brute actually started out as a demonstrator car. It was then sold to the St John Ambulance Brigade in 1973 where it remained in service for some 44 years.

Ready for retirement, the vintage ride was snapped up by the current owner in 2017. The following year, it was treated to an extensive restoration by the Range Rover specialists at Bishops 4×4 in Yaxley and was converted to an eight-passenger shooting brake configuration. It has since been dry stored and remains in near excellent condition, according to the owner.

Although it never quite caught on, the Shooting Brake represents a significant part of Range Rover’s history and helped shape the SUVs that followed. Indeed, the wagon’s distinctive stepped roof would later be revived for Land Rover’s first Discovery model.

The relic will be auctioned at the Goodwood Revival on September 18, where it’s expected to fetch between $110,000 and $170,000.

