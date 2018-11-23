Range Rover’s Compact Evoke SUV Gets a Makeover (With Eco-Friendly Options)

Automotive enthusiasts have a whole new reason to feel thankful: Land Rover has officially introduced the all-new 2020 Range Rover Evoque SUV. Building on the success of its predecessor (which has reached global sales of more than 772,000), the sporty new SUV was designed to excel both on the beaten trail and off. It will feature advanced driver assistance technologies, new off-road capabilities, and a hybrid-electric powertrain option that guarantees improved performance and stability under a variety of conditions.

Like the original, the 2020 Range Rover Evoque will have a distinctive fast roofline and rising belt line. Optional 21-inch wheels will create a strong profile, and slim new LED headlights and taillights will ensure a smoother, sleeker look. Buyers can choose between two exterior colors: Seoul Pearl Silver (a pearly silver named after the South Korean capital) and Nolita Grey (a metallic finish with copper accents inspired by the neighborhood in New York City). Both bring a sophisticated look to the cutting-edge vehicle.

Though the footprint of the model is similar to that of the previous iteration, a longer wheelbase provides extra rear knee room and additional storage in the center console, glove box, and luggage space. The interior design includes clean lines, clutter-free surfaces, and optional technologies such as the twin touchscreen InControl Touch Pro Duo infotainment system. Responsibly sourced materials such as Eucalyptus-derived textiles and Kvadrat wool blends function as a welcome, earth-friendly alternative to leather.

A high-output 296-hp MHEV Ingenium gasoline engine with updated technologies powers the vehicle, and the ZF nine-speed automatic transmission has been recalibrated to provide a smoother driving experience on a variety of terrains.

Additional details about the SUV, including delivery timing and pricing, will be revealed at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show in February. The new SUV joins a stable of other Land Rover releases such as the 2018 Range Rover Velar and Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic.