Collectors, Rejoice! This Lovingly Restored 1956 Porsche 356 Speedster Is up for Auction

When Porsche first introduced the 356 back in the ‘50s, it became an instant hit and that popularity has seldom waned. Nowadays, it’s no easy feat to land a restored 356, but collectors have just been gifted a rare opportunity.

A vintage 356 is currently up for auction on Bring a Trailer—in speedster form, no less. The drop-top rolled off the line in 1956 and journeyed from Stuttgart to New York the same year. It has since been lovingly restored for the modern driver and is presented in pristine condition.

The ‘50s classic sports an impossible-to-miss, cherry-red paint job that highlights its sumptuous curves. It retains all the charming original details, including the iconic cut-down windshield, single-engine lid vent, quadruple beehive taillights and gold decal lettering. It even has its Reutter badge still riveted to the right front fender.

Inside, plush tan leather adorns the signature fixed-back bucket seats. This is complemented by oatmeal square-weave carpeting that lines the seat surfaces, kick panels and door sills. The soft top continues the theme and is stored beneath a matching tan leather boot.

Under the hood, the convertible houses a replacement 4-cylinder boxer from 1955, which was rebuilt in April 2021, with a 1,720cc big bore kit paired to a four-speed manual transaxle. It also sports overhauled twin Solex carburetors, powder-coated engine tins and other replacement parts to ensure the 65-year-old can keep up with any modern-day four-wheeler.

The car is fitted with chrome 15-inch wide-five wheels with Michelin XZX tires. A spare is also housed in the front trunk just in case you get too excited putting that flat-four to the test. Stopping power, meanwhile, comes courtesy of four-wheel hydraulic drum brakes and replacement master and rear wheel cylinders.

The Porsche is offered in mint condition. It was serviced at the start of this year and currently has 16,000 miles on the ticker, though the actual coverage is unknown.

Given their scarcity, restored 356 speedsters from the ‘50s routinely attract six figures. Bids for this particular retro gem are currently sitting at $175,000 as of writing, with four days left on the auction. Best get in quick, folks.

Check out more photos of the convertible below: