Ferrari’s Gorgeous 250 LM Race Car Could Fetch up to $20 Million at Auction Next Month

An exceedingly rare opportunity to buy one of Ferrari’s greatest race cars is coming up next month.

A gorgeous 1964 Ferrari 250 LM by Scaglietti is set to be auctioned off by RM Sotheby’s during Monterey Car Week. The mid-engine grand tourer isn’t just a stunner, though; it also has a rich competitive history that includes an appearance at endurance racing’s biggest event, the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The 250 LM is the third of a trilogy of Colombo V-12-powered cars, including the 250 Testa Rossa and 250 GTO, considered by many to be the finest to leave Maranello. It may not be as famous as the other members of the trio, but it is the most exclusive. Only 32 examples of the car, which was a berlinetta version of the 250 P prototype, were built between 1964 and 1966. Despite being produced in such a limited quantity, the model would become a racing legend after taking the checkered flag at Le Mans in 1965, which had been the marque’s last win at the race until this year.

1964 Ferrari 250 LM by Scaglietti RM Sotheby’s

This 250 LM, chassis no. 6053, was the 22nd to roll off the line. It was originally purchased by George Drummond, who drove it to four overall victories and an additional class win during the 1965 BRSCC season. The GT raced at the 24 Hours of Daytona the next year and then, after being sold to Paul Vestey, it was entered in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1968. The car failed to finish either race, but it showed it was more than capable of hanging with the pack.

This example is one of the few 250 LMs to never be involved in a significant crash and retains its original engine. It was acquired by its current owner in 2018, who then submitted it to Ferrari for a full refurbishment and Classiche certification. Unsurprisingly, the Rosso Corsa GT is a true beauty that has become a fixture of major car events over the last couple years, including the Ferrari Finals at Mugello and Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. It’s even been displayed at the Enzo Ferrari Museum in Modena.

Inside the 250 LM RM Sotheby’s

The 250 LM is scheduled to go up for bid during RM Sotheby’s Monterey Car Week auctions, which run from Thursday, August 17, to Saturday, August 19. Be prepared to spend big if you want the gavel to come down in your favor, though. The auction house expects the car to sell for between $18 million and $20 million.

