This Rare 1973 Ferrari Dino 246 GTS Is Expected to Fetch More Than $400,000 at Auction

Of all the Prancing Horses, the Dino ranks among the rarest. Now collectors have just been given chance to lasso one via an RM Sotheby’s auction.

The sportscar was named in honor of Enzo Ferrari’s son, Alredino, who designed a dual-overhead-camshaft V-6 engine for road and racing before tragically passing away from muscular dystrophy at the ripe age of 24.

Ferrari first presented the mid-engine Dino 246 GT as a coupe but quickly gave it the open-air treatment, presenting the first GTS to the public at the Geneva International Motor Show in 1972.

This particular Dino rolled off the line in ‘73. Sporting a bright yellow Giallo Fly paint job, it was shipped directly to legendary American importer Willaim F. Harrah’s distributorship. From there, it was moved to the Ron Tonkin showroom in Portland and was subsequently snapped up by Tonkin’s cousin, who would go on to keep the GTS for more than 20 years.

With nearly 48,000 miles clocked up on California’s winding roads, the car journeyed across Japan and Switzerland with its new owner before finally making it to the auction block in Paris today.

“Boasting a fascinating history on three continents, this Dino would surely be a thrill to drive and enjoy,” the auction house said.

Of course, the Dino has changed a little along the way. The garish yellow shell has been refinished in elegant Nero Black, with an interior to match. It’s also been updated with a modern engine and fitted with European-style indicators, but still retains some of its old charms, including its original gearbox and American-market extended bumpers. The ride’s chassis number—06002—received a Ferrari Classiche certification in October 2018 to give buyers peace of mind.

Ready to start bidding? The 1973 Ferrari Dino 246 GTS is now up for auction on RM Sotheby’s website. The car is estimated to sell for between $419,435 and $463,586 (€380,000 and €420,000 EUR).

Check out more photos of the Dino below: