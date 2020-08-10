This Rare Aston Martin Originally Cost Over $800,000. It Just Sold For Less Than Half That.

The only thing better than stumbling across a rare Aston Martin on the resale market is buying said four-wheeler for roughly half a mil less than its original retail price. And that’s exactly what transpired on Monday for one lucky auto enthusiast.

The car in question is a Vanquish Zagato Coupe from 2018. One of just 99 to exist, it was built in collaboration with Italian design house Zagato and sports a sought-after “Caribbean Pearl” colorway. When the coupe was sold new back in 2017, it had a recommended retail price of $820,000. Today, it changed hands on Bring a Trailer for a relatively modest $420,000. That means one opportunistic chap managed to save roughly $400,000 in change.

So, what exactly justified its initial sky-high MSRP? The curvacious supercar features remarkable carbon fiber bodywork complete with a double-bubble roof, retractable rear spoiler, as well as taillight reflectors with blade-style LEDs. It also sports a number of optional extras that increased the price.

The two standout features are the machined-aluminum front grille, which added $45,000 to the original price, and the rare paint job that cost an additional $6,380. Other nice to haves include carbon-ceramic brakes, adaptive suspension, heated seats, a Bang & Olufsen sound system, front and rear cameras, and satellite radio.

Under the hood, the coupe is fitted with a 6.0-liter quad-cam V12 that powers the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission with a paddle-shifting mode. The lightweight racer is capable of punching out 580 hp and 465 ft lbs of torque, which allows it to soar from zero to 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds.

Inside, the car features “Dark Knight” leather upholstery by Bridge of Weir with bright “Spicy Red” accents. It has a futuristic pop-up screen located in the center of the dash and chic chrome dials on the main console. On top of that, it has just 1,300 miles on the ticker and was offered with a clean Georgia title and its original window sticker.

Unfortunately, this Aston Martin has already been snapped up, but there is a particularly fetching 1968 Ferrari 365 GTC being auctioned across the next seven days. It’s currently sitting at $305,000. You can also check out more rarities on offer here.

If you want to torture yourself with what could’ve been, you can peruse more photos of the Vanquish Zagato Coupe below: