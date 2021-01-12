This Ultra-Rare ’54 Ferrari Coupe Is Expected to Fetch up to $3.4 Million at Auction

A vintage 375 America coupe is poised to garner millions when it crosses the block this month, and it has a renowned coachbuilder to thank. The classic Prancing Horse is just one three such models to feature bodywork by Carrozzeria Vignale.

The Ferrari 375 America, introduced in 1953, was limited to just 11 coupes and one cabriolet and was considered one of the fastest, most exclusive vehicles of the time. Pininfarina was responsible for the hand-crafted coachwork on eight of the cars, while Vignale took care of a trio of others, including this spectacular example.

Vignale’s take on the 375 America was both flashy and futuristic, whereas Pininfarina’s rendition was relatively restrained and refined. This particular rarity—chassis no. 0327 AL—sports a fastback profile, distinct glasshouse and a large wraparound rear window, along with scallops, ducts and clusters of chromed louvers.

What sets it apart, however, is the striking front end, which is punctuated with a chrome grille that’s at once dramatic and modern. The coupe is finished in Vignale’s trademark two-tone colorway of burgundy and silver-grey, which further highlights the audacious Vignale lines. The beige interior, meanwhile, comes complete with a handsome wood-trimmed steering wheel and charming retro gauges.

Under the hood, the speedster sports its original racing-derived 4.5-liter Lampredi V-12, capable of producing an estimated 296 hp, which is sent to the rear axle via a four-speed gearbox.

What’s more, the gran turismo has quite the history. It was exhibited on both sides of the Atlantic in ‘54: first at the New York World Motor Sports Show, then at the Geneva Motor Show. Following that, it was snapped up by Robert Wilke—a leading figure in American racing during this era—who collected the prized ride from Modena.

The coupe exchanged hands a few more times before it ended up with well-known American collector Tom Price. It was exhibited at the XX Cavallino Classic in Palm Beach in January 2011 and shortly thereafter it was refurbished and sold to the current owner. Today, it’s presented with a little wear and tear that simply indicates the four-wheeler has been well-loved.

Needless to say, it doesn’t come cheap. The 1954 Ferrari 375 America coupe by Vignale is expected to fetch between $2.4 million and $3.4 million at the RM Sotheby’s Arizona auction on January 22.

Check out more photos of the stunner below: