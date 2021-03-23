This 1-of-30 Mercedes-Powered Supercar From 1991 Could Fetch Over $800,000 at Auction

Rare really is an understatement when it comes to Isdera’s Imperator 108i. The retrofuturistic German supercar, which was produced from 1984 to 1993, was limited to just 30 models, making it one of the most exclusive four-wheelers of the era. Now, a pristine example from 1991 is heading to auction with a six-figure price tag that reflects its prestige.

Of course, to really grasp the importance of Isdera’s iconic ride requires a little history. This radical wedge is what truly put the little-known German automaker on the map. It was originally based on a concept car, called the CW311, that designer Eberhard Schulz presented to Mercedes-Benz in 1978. The acclaimed Stuttgart marque decided not to put Schulz’s design into production, though supplied Schulz with the requisite parts and financial backing to produce it under his own brand (Isdera). Shortly after, the Isdera Imperator 108i was born.

While it was not the fastest supercar of the time—it had the Lamborghini Countach to contend with, after all—the Imperator 108i still had impressive performance specs and a futuristic monospace design that demanded attention. Throughout its nine-year production period, Isdera made various tweaks to the aesthetics and engine configuration. Thus, this prized model from ‘91 is suitably refined.

The gleaning silver beauty features a sleek, aerodynamic body, along with signature gull-wing doors and retro pop-up headlights. Power-wise, the car is fitted with a 5.0-liter V-8 mated to a five-speed ZF gearbox. This setup allows the Imperator 108i to go from zero to 60 mph in roughly 5 seconds and to reach a top speed of 176 mph.

What makes this supercar even more special is the fact that Isdera actually went out of business two years after it rolled off the line and ceased production in 1993.

Naturally, the rarity will set you back a pretty penny. The Imperator 108i will be auctioned during a Bonhams auction in Monte Carlo on April 23 and is expected to fetch between $590,000 to $830,000 (€500,000 and €700,000).

