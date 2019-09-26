This Rare and Beloved Lamborghini LM002 is Going Up for Auction Next Month

Lamborghini may be best known for its illustrious supercars, but the Italian automaker’s history with off-road vehicles goes back decades, well before the release of the present-day Urus. Of those SUVs, none is more beloved than the LM002, a military-grade vehicle the company produced from 1986 to 1992.

Unlike its precursors, the Cheetah and the LM001, the LM002 was a Lamborghini through and through. With the same V12 as the supercar of the ’80s, the Countach, it was a perfect mixture of power and elegance and was nicknamed the “Rambo Lambo” right around the time Sylvester Stallone was establishing himself as a box office force. And now one of the 328 examples of the front-engine vehicle made during its six-year production run will be auctioned off by RM Sotheby’s next month.

The LM002 the auction house is selling is a beautifully maintained example of why these vehicles have managed to win over the hearts of so many Lamborghini aficionados. Painted in gleaming Nero (Italian for black), the SUV features a tasteful beige leather and glossy wood-appointed interior. But the LM002’s sense of style stylish didn’t come at the expense of some serious brawn. The vehicle’s V12 allows it to go from 0 to 60 in a very impressive 7.7 seconds. It’s also equipped with an absolutely massive 76-gallon fuel tank to help make up for its less than stellar, but to be expected, 8 mpg fuel consumption.

This particularly Rambo Lambo has been residing in Kuwait for the last six years since it was purchased from a private French owner. Since then, the vehicle has traveled less than 62 miles and has a total of just 7,200 miles on the odometer. Initially painted grey, the car has been regularly serviced and looked after during this time and comes with its original owner’s manual and pouch.

This dazzling LM002 is set to go up for auction on October 24 as part of RM Sotheby’s 2019 Youngtimer Collection sale in London. Check out more photos of the luxurious SUV below: