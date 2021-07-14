Lamborghini Only Made 3 Miura SVJs—and One of Them Can Now Be Yours

The Holy Grail of Lamborghinis is ready to join your collection.

The Raging Bull in question is a Miura SVJ that has just been listed for sale via Swiss dealership Kidston. The rarity is one of only three such vehicles in existence and represents a seminal moment in the marque’s history.

First unveiled in 1966, the Miura was a true feat of Italian engineering that married a swooping silhouette with unbridled performance and a gutsy V-12 capable of 350 hp. Limited to less than a thousand, it was especially coveted among collectors.

Still, Lamborghini’s chief test driver Bob Wallace saw room for improvement. In 1970, he set out to transform the road-going Miura SV into a formidable track weapon to use against Ferrari and Porsche in motorsport. The result was the Miura Jota, which featured a lightweight all-aluminum body, a reworked suspension, stiffened chassis, aerodynamic enhancements and a tuned V-12 capable of churning out more than 400 horses.

Just three Miura SVs received the Jota (J) designation and were built at the factory in Sant’Agata before Ferruccio Lamborghini nixed the project. Shortly after, a number of Lambo owners got wind of the supercar prototype and requested their SVs be converted into SVJs, but the car presented here is one of the original three built new off the bat.

Known as “The Corsican,” this particular model was first sold to real estate developer Paul Ferrandi of Corsica, France. It changed hands a few times and was given a silver paint job before it was acquired by Kidston in 2010. The Corsican was then treated to a painstaking three-year restoration carried out by ex-Lamborghini engineer Luca Salvioli of Top Motors and Pietro Cremonini of Carrozzeria Cremonini. It was returned to its original Rosso Granada hue and received a spate of mechanical upgrades.

Today, the Corsican is presented in pristine condition with its original engine and a few new modifications, including racing seats, harnesses and dual Heuer chronographs. It also has just 12,168 miles on the ticker.

The dealership hasn’t listed a price, but such a grail will not come cheap. In fact, a Lamborghini Miura SVJ that was converted at the factory sold for just shy of $1.9 million at RM Sotheby’s back in January of 2015. So best be prepared to part with a few mil, folks.

Check out more photos below: