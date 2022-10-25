Lamborghini Only Made 20 Reventón Supercars. Now One Is Heading to Auction.

Lamborghini models don’t come much rarer than the Reventón. And soon, one could be yours.

The Italian marque only built 20 examples of the stylish supercar during the late-aughts, one of which will be auctioned off by RM Sotheby’s next month as part of its Motorworld München sale. If that wasn’t reason enough to get excited, the muscular coupé has just 68 miles on the odometer, meaning it’s basically brand new.

The Raging Bull unveiled the Reventón at the Frankfurt Motor Show in 2007. The supercar—which is named after a fighting bull and the Spanish word for “small explosion”—was a limited production model that bridged the gap between the Murciélago and the Aventador. It paired a flamboyant design with the former’s 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V-12, which was capable of generating 641 horses and 487 ft lbs of twist. Only 20 coupes were produced and sold to customers, along with a 21st example, numbered 00/20, that was built specifically for the Lamborghini Museum.

Inside the 2008 Lamborghini Reventón RM Sotheby’s

This particular example was the 13th to roll off the line at the automaker’s production facility in Sant’Agata Bolognese. Like every other Reventón, its fighter jet-inspired body is finished in satin grey. Although it’s 15 years old at this point, it still looks futuristic and you can see elements of its design in the bodies of the Aventador and Huracán. Inside, you’ll find a grey-over-grey interior with an aviation-style cockpit with an LCD instrument cluster.

The car was originally delivered to its current owner in Germany, who has barely driven it in the years since, suggesting it’s mainly been on display. It comes with a matching Reventón shoulder bag and has been regularly serviced by the automaker, including this July in Munich.

RM Sotheby’s

The stunning supercar is scheduled to hit the block on November 26. RM Sotheby’s hasn’t announced an estimate for the vehicle, but you can expect it to fetch a pretty hefty sum, especially with so few miles on it. Earlier this summer, the auction house sold another example of the vehicle for $1.95 million during Monterey Car Week and that one had been driven over 900 miles.