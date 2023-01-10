This Coveted 1992 Porsche 911 ‘Lightweight’ Was Built for High Performance. Now It Could Fetch Over $1 Million at Auction.

Here’s something serious Porsche collectors will want to keep an eye on: an example of one of the most coveted high-performance 911s of the 1990s is about to go up for grabs.

A rare 1992 911 Turbo S “Lightweight” will cross the block as part of RM Sotheby’s upcoming Arizona auction later this month. Just 86 examples of the gorgeous speed machine were ever built and this one is still equipped with all the key components it left the factory with more than three decades ago.

The exclusive coupé was the brainchild of Porsche executive Ralf Sprenger who thought the marque’s diehard fans and collectors would be interested in buying a model based on the car that had won the IMSA Supercar Championship in 1992, according to the auction house. His idea was for a small run of re-engineered 911s that had been trimmed of all but the most basic essentials while also being treated to a not-insignificant power bump.

Inside the 1993 Porsche Turbo S “Lightweight” RM Sotheby’s

In order to make his vision a reality, engineers at Porsche Exclusive, the automaker’s custom department, took the 964-generation Turbo S and ripped out its power steering system, air-conditioning unit, radio, insulation and rear seats. Excising all these creature comforts dropped the car’s curb weight by some 400 pounds. At the same time, the vehicle’s 3.3-liter type M30/69 SL engine was upgraded with larger fuel injectors, bigger cams and a more efficient turbocharger, which combined to push its output to 381 hp, or 61 horses more than the car it was based on. The resulting car was both lighter and faster.

This particular Turbo S Lightweight still wears the same coat of head-turning Speed Yellow and has the black and grey interior that it rolled off the line with. Open up the engine bay and you’ll also find its number-matching mill which is equipped with a red-painted intercooler and radiator housing. One little quirk about this example is that it isn’t as light as the rest of its peers, since it actually includes an air conditioner. While some may view this as a drawback, we imagine the feature will come in handy if you take the car for a spin on a hot summer day.

RM Sotheby’s

If you’re looking for a special 911 to add to your collection, this Turbo S Lightweight might just fit the bill. You’ll have your chance to bid on it on Thursday, Jan. 26. Be prepared to spend big, though. RM Sotheby’s has slapped a $1 million to $1.3 million pre-sale estimate on the coupé.

