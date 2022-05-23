A Rare Shelby Cobra Roadster With Hand-Crafted Aluminum Body Is up for Auction

If you’re hoping to add a bright new statement piece to your garage, it doesn’t get any shinier than this: A Shelby Cobra CSX4000 Series Roadster with a hand-crafted aluminum body will be going up for auction next month.

The sporty two-seater is a 1965 model of sorts; it was actually built in the early 2000s to honor the 40th anniversary of the Shelby company. It’s No. 29 of 40 made, and only one of five with a hand-crafted, polished aluminum body. Under the hood, an all-aluminum Shelby 427 FE Stroker V-8 engine powers the Cobra with 535 horses and 545 ft lbs of torque. The car also features a Toploader four-speed manual transmission and two Holley four-barrel carburetors. Other standout features include rack and pinion steering, a four-wheel Baer disc brake system and a Shelby/Dana 44 rear differential.

Outside, the Cobra is nothing if not striking. Its classic curvaceous body comes adorned with brushed aluminum stripes down the middle and a chrome roll hoop. The 15-inch Trigo knock-off wheels are accompanied by vintage Goodyear Eagle Billboard racing tires. And the clear wheel-well protection is contrasted with the soft black fender guards.

Almost as if to let the exterior shine even brighter, the interior is downright minimalist. There’s a wood-rimmed steering wheel and a Carroll Shelby–signed glovebox. The seat upholstery, meanwhile, is sleek black leather, and both the sun visors and wind wings are made of plexiglass. That’s about it—and that’s all you need.

Mecum Auctions is putting the rare car up for auction in Tulsa from June 9 to 11. No pricing estimates are listed, but a similar model hammered down for $205,000 in 2020, Designboom noted.

Collectors, get those bids ready.