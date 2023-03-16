Red Bull Is Selling the High-Tech Race Simulator Its F1 Drivers Use for $120,000

Oracle Red Bull Racing is giving you the chance to train just like your favorite Formula 1 driver.

The racing team has teamed up with Memento Exclusives for a racing simulator similar to the one that Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez use to test their skills and reactions between races. The high-tech rig even looks just like the defending champions’s race car.

If you’ve watched Formula 1: Drive to Survive, you know what to expect from this show car simulator. The full-size rig features a cockpit just like that of a real race car and comes equipped with a force feedback paddle steering wheel with an integrated screen and adjustable racing pedals. Completing the package are a curved AOC gaming screen and a Z906 Ultimate THX Surround Sound speaker system.

Oracle Red Bull Racing x Memeto Exclusives RB18 Show Car Simulator F1 Authentics

The big selling point for the simulator is what it looks like, though. Memento Exclusive has used Oracle Red Bull Racing CAD data to create a rig that looks and feels just like the RB18 race car that won 17 of 22 Grand Prix on its way to last season’s World Constructors’s Championship. You’ll also be able to choose between either a Verstappen- or Perez-themed livery.

“We are delighted to have co-created a unique sim racing experience that puts drivers in the cockpit of the championship-winning RB18,” Christian Horner, Red Bull’s team principal, said in a statement. “Driving a Formula 1 car is something most of us can only dream of, but this simulator is as close as it gets to the real thing. Memento Exclusives have recreated the car to bring the track into your home.”

F1 Authentics

But how much will it cost? F1 Authentics is selling the “Champions Edition” rig for £99,999 (or $121,000 by today’s exchange rate), which is more than Red Bull’s engine supplier, Honda, charges for any of its actual cars. If you’re looking to spend a little less money, and don’t need a front wing, the “Racing Edition” is available for £74,999 (or $90,000). Deliveries are expected to begin next month.