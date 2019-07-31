This Beautiful Refurbished 1969 Chevy Blazer Can Be Yours for $265,000

When it comes to vintage SUVs, the Ford Bronco gets most of the love. But the classic Blazer, Chevrolet’s competing entry in the class, was no slouch itself. Now, Icon has the found the perfect way to give Chevy its due—with a stunning, one-of-a-kind refurbished 1969 K5 Blazer Reformer.

First things first: Icon’s Blazer refurb looks objectively gorgeous. The 4×4 is finished in a lustrous Fiat Blue Ocean that accentuates its clean lines and subtle curves. It sports a clean nickel-plated grille and stainless steel K5 badges, with the Icon name added in a period-appropriate typeface. It also has custom black bumpers in the front and back, along with matching Teflon ATX 17-inch wheels, outfitted in BF Goodrich 315/70/17 All-Terrain tires. The vehicle’s subtle design sense extends to the interior cabin, where the stock bucket seats and rear bench have been replaced with more comfortable heated versions covered in Italian leather. Other modern touches include gauges backlit by LEDs, a sound system with a Pioneer head unit and three-point seat belts for the driver and passengers.

As you might expect from an Icon project, the effort extends well past what you can see. Under the hood, the Blazer is a true beast. The original engine has been swapped out for a 6.2-liter aluminum LS3 V8, capable of churning out 430 hp and 424 lb-ft of torque. Not bad for a 50-year-old, right? It also sports a four-speed automatic transmission, custom Dynatrac Dana 60 axels, ceramic coated exhaust, Atlas leaf springs, Fox racing shocks and rebounds. The vehicle’s original chassis has also been reinforced and powder coated.

Originally commissioned back in 2015, the SUV has only racked up 1,200 miles since it was completed because the first owner “said it was too perfect, and he was afraid to drive it.” Because of that, the refurb is now available for $265,000. While that may at first seem pricey for a five-decade-old SUV, Icon claims it would be impossible to replicate this Blazer again at that price point.

Check out more pictures of the Icon Blazer below: