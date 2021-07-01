This New 400 HP Jaguar E-Type Restomod Packs a Tuned V-12 Into a Classic Series Frame

E-Type UK has already proved it can restore Jaguar’s landmark model, now it’s decided to reimagine it. The Kent-based outfit has just unveiled a bold new riff on the beloved E-Type with even more power and panache.

The restomod is the first to come out of the shop’s new sub-brand Unleashed, which is dedicated to outfitting the retro ride with “modern performance and creature comforts.” Purists, be warned.

The first creation to be, well, unleashed is a new take on an E-Type Series 3. First introduced in 1971, this model oft lives in the shadows of the famous Series 1, but it’s one helluva powerful beauty in its own right.

The beating heart is, of course, the V-12 engine that has been entirely re-engineered for greater grunt. Each of the 12 cylinders has been bored out further to increase the capacity by 800 cc. As a result, the 5.3-liter engine is now a 6.1-liter that can churn out around 400 hp “to provide a prodigious thrust at full throttle,” according to the shop. That power is sent to the rear wheels via a new five-speed manual gearbox while a new stainless steel exhaust ensures a full-throated growl.

To increase reliability in all driving conditions, the rest of the roadster’s mechanical components have also been upgraded. This includes the suspension, which is customized to each collector’s preference for comfort and cornering stability.

Fortunately, E-Type UK didn’t mess with the classic sports car’s aesthetics too much. The exterior has been subtly finessed to create a sleeker, more sinuous profile while handcrafted chrome bumpers have been affixed to the front and rear. The custom front grille and badge, meanwhile, have a “floating” effect, which the shop says helps modernize the look.

The E-Type’s famous wire wheels have also been upped to 16 inches in order to fit bigger brakes. This gives the Unleashed version a lower and wider stance than the original. Elsewhere, the signature stately bonnet sports extended louvers for improved engine cooling while the headlights have been fitted with LEDs.

As for the bespoke cabin, the hallmark ‘60s style is juxtaposed with a few contemporary touches. Think hand-stitched leather seats and a vintage dash paired with electric windows, central locking, Bluetooth, surround sound and A/C.

Naturally, the Unleashed doesn’t come cheap. Nor should it, each example takes more than 4,000 hours of work to complete. Prices start at around $447,000 (£325,000) and you have to provide your own donor car. Best start searching for an old Series 3 now.

