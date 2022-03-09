Quantcast
RR One

12 Rare Renaults Are Heading to Auction This Week

The online sale concludes on Sunday, March 13.

The crème de la crème of Renault cars is up for grabs this week.

A collection comprising 12 of the French marque’s finest models has just been listed for auction without reserve on Collecting Cars. The online sale, which is due to wrap up Sunday, March 13, will be open to global bidders and features an array of modern classics from Renault’s 123-year history.

The auction house says each car in the heritage fleet has been fastidiously maintained, with typically only one or two previous owners. All are offered in “ready to drive” condition and come with very few miles on the dial.

1977 Renault Alpine A110 1600SX

1977 Renault Alpine A110 1600SX.  Collecting Cars

A clear standout is the 1977 Alpine A110 1600SX, which was the final version of the beloved French “Berlinette” sports car. This particular model, which was previously part of a Spanish rally champion’s collection, was upgraded with Weber 45 DCOE carburetors that allow it to produce 150 hp from the inline-four. The Alpine Blue beauty was also treated to a full paint restoration in 2016 and is presented in pristine condition. Bids are sitting at $59,249 at the time of this writing.

1985 Renault R5 GTL Supercinq.

1985 Renault R5 GTL Supercinq.  Collecting Cars

Another highlight is a mint-condition 1985 R5 GTL Supercinq, purchased by Renault UK directly from its first and only private owner, which has covered only 21,717 miles from new and has some 27 services on record.

2005 Renault Clio V-6 Phase 2

2005 Renault Clio V-6 Phase 2.  Collecting Cars

Also on offer is a 2005 Clio V6 Phase 2 that was actually a former Renault press car. One of just 18 UK examples to be finished in Liquid Yellow paint, it has just 15,000 miles on the odometer. As such, bidding is expected to be extremely competitive. In fact, a comparable Acid Yellow model recently sold for a record $118,026 on Collecting Cars.

In addition, the collection includes three generations of the Clio in RT, Grande and Dynamique guises, along with a 1997 Sport Spider, which was the very first car to wear the Renault Sport badge.

You can peruse the full collection here. Happy bidding.

Check out more photos below:

1997 Renault Sport Spider

1997 Renault Sport Spider.  Collecting Cars

2005 Renault Clio 182 Trophy

2005 Renault Clio 182 Trophy.  Collecting Cars

2008 Renault Sport Megane

2008 Renault Sport Megane.  Collecting Cars

2015 Renault Sport Megane

2015 Renault Sport Megane.  Collecting Cars

