Hyundai’s Bonkers N Vision 74 Concept Will Go Into Production: Report

One of the more head-turning concepts in recent memory might be about to become a reality.

Hyundai is reportedly planning to put the retro-styled N Vision 74 from last year into production, according to Korean news outlet Money Today (via Motor1.com). We won’t have to wait long to see the finished sports car, either. The automaker is expected to unveil it later this month.

The popular concept, which is based on the Pony Coupe prototype from 1974, has already been okayed for production, according to Money Today. It’s expected to be officially announced and unveiled at an event called, appropriately enough, “Pony Day” on May 27 in Seoul. The report doesn’t cite any official sources but has been picked up by a number of auto publications outside of South Korea, including Car and Driver, Motortrend and The Drive.

Hyundai N Vision 74 concept Hyundai

Representatives from Hyundai did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Robb Report on Tuesday.

We’ll have to wait until the end of the month to find out if the marque is serious about building the N Vision 74, but it’s easy to see why Money Today’s report has caused so much excitement. The idea of a new vehicle with a look heavily inspired by the original Giorgetto Giugiaro–designed Pony Coupe is hard to fathom in the 2020s. The N Vision 74’s wedge shape and angular lines call to mind one of Giugiaro’s most famous designs, the DeLorean DMC-12 (more so than the reborn company’s new EV, the Alpha5).

The design, as striking as it may be, isn’t the only aspect of the concept that had enthusiasts buzzing. At the time of its unveiling, the N Vision 74, was described as a “rolling lab” to test out new technology. It is powered by a hybrid hydrogen-electric power train that includes two motors that combine to produce 671 hp and 664 ft lbs of torque, which is enough to push the car to a top speed of 155 mph. A hydrogen fuel cell-assisted 62.4 kWh battery gives the motors juice and can run for 373 miles on a single charge. It wouldn’t be a complete surprise if a production version of the car only relies on battery power, though.

Fortunately, if Hyundai really is serious about building the N Vision 74, we’ll know what to expect in just a matter of weeks.

