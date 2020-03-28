This New Solar-Powered Electric Camper Will Let You Live Off the Grid in Style

It was only a matter of time before the electric revolution made its way into the world of campers and trailers. And Retreat Caravan and OzXcorp’s latest collaboration may be proof that time is now.

Meet the ERV, a rugged, off-road-capable camper that’s not only completely battery powered; it’s also an ideal mobile dwelling for anyone who wants to live off the grid in style. That’s because a series of roof-mounted solar panels provide the camper’s 14.3-kWh lithium ion battery with all the juice it needs, meaning you don’t even need access to an AC outlet to keep it running.

Australia-based Retreat and OzXcorp claim the ERV will have more than enough juice to power the camper’s impressive list of amenities. That includes an induction cooktop, an electric Webber barbecue, a slow cooker, fridge, washing machine, television, laptop, heating and cooling systems and, of course, lights. Even better, you can run them all at the same time.

The eco-friendly battery setup doesn’t mean you’ll be skimping on style either. Enter the sleek cabin and you’ll find a plush room appointed like a five-star hotel suite. There’s the full-sized kitchen stocked with premium electric appliances and fixtures, a comfortable entertainment area, a spacious master suite bedroom with a king-size bed, not to mention loads of closet space.

But don’t let the luxurious interior fool you. The trailer is also more than game for any off-road adventures you may want to get up to. That’s because it’s been outfitted with a specially tuned suspension and heavy-duty, all-terrain tires, so you take it just about anywhere. Think of it as a eco-friendly glamper’s camper.

If you’ve ever dreamed of really getting away from it all, but would like to do so in comfort, the ERV might be the trailer for you. That kind of freedom, of course, won’t come cheap. The camper’s website doesn’t currently list a price, but Uncrate reports the ERV will start at $75,000. You may not be able to buy it just yet, but you can register your interest with Retreat Caravans and OzXcorp now. Not a bad way to self-quarantine, if you ask us.