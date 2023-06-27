Review: The New Mercedes-Maybach SUV Is an Opulent Behemoth That’s as Nimble as It Is Luxurious

When the folks at Mercedes-Benz offered Robb Report its new 2023 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC for a week-long evaluation, the experience was, for me, the automotive equivalent of Cinderella’s pumpkin being transformed into a royal carriage. I usually drive small cars that are dwarfed at every stoplight by SUVs and trucks of far greater dimension. Being thus sandwiched between big and bigger can engender an “us vs. them” state of mind, with the ultimate realization that there are far more of “them” than “us.”

So, when the capacious Mercedes-Maybach arrived, it became apparent that, for a week at least, I’d trade roles and drive something considerably more substantial—and opulent—than my quotidian fare. Being in command of the Silver Star’s ultimate-luxury SUV makes one feel special, because the Maybach is special. A vehicle that, by its very stature alone, is not conducive for flying under the radar. Yet as for flying, that it does.

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC SUV. Mercedes-Benz

The Mercedes-Maybach’s 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V-8 engine delivers 550 hp with 538 ft lbs of torque, and accelerates the nearly 6,000-pound SUV from zero to 60 mph in 4.8 seconds. Mercedes’ 9G-TRONIC nine-speed automatic transmission couples with 4MATIC permanent all-wheel drive to provide traction to all four corners, which are one step removed from terra firma by AIRMATIC air suspension and E-ACTIVE body control to cosset passengers as if riding on Hastens’ finest.

Inside, lots of leather, wood, and brightwork are the order of the day. Mercedes-Benz

Most of our driving was spent dominating the left lane, lurching or flying, respectively, on Los Angeles freeways and making the most of agonizing rush-hour gridlock or, with luck and timing, stretching the long legs of the GLS 600 at higher speeds. The Mercedes-on-steroids Maybach interior is what one expects from Germany’s über SUV (final assembly of which is accomplished at the Mercedes-Benz plant in Vance, Ala.). Lots of leather, wood, and brightwork are the order of the day, enhanced by on-call massage, mood lighting, and the calculated emission of fragrances. Getting up and into the tallish cabin is aided by floorboards that automatically extend when doors are opened, and lest there be any doubt about what one is entering, the Maybach logo is projected on the pavement in white light, reinforcing brand identity.

The capacious cabin is enhanced by on-call massage, mood lighting, and the calculated emission of fragrances. Mercedes-Benz

Once inside, even the tallest biped will find the rear executive-lounge-style seats of the Maybach to be among the most comfortable this side of airborne First Class. Given a choice, the rear really is the place to be if the chauffer, or a willing accomplice, takes the wheel. And owners who need more passenger room can choose the optional five-seat cabin configuration at no extra charge. Alternately, the GLS 600 offers its driver fatigue-free entertainment, as demonstrated by a canyon run from my end of Topanga to the Pacific Coast Highway and back. Urging this unlikely canyon carver on with paddle shifters, and while in Sport mode, revealed an SUV that handles well and feels far lighter than it really is. All the while, cool jazz wafted through the vast interior, courtesy of the Burmester sound system that brought Billy Childs’ new 2023 album The Winds of Change to life.

The Mercedes-Maybach’s 550 hp, 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V-8 accelerates the nearly 6,000-pound SUV from zero to 60 mph in 4.8 seconds. Mercedes-Benz

With a base MSRP of $170,000, add a more exclusive two-tone color scheme, 23-inch multi-spoke forged rims, and a few other ancillary embellishments, and our GLS 600 tapped out at $196,600. Shoppers in this segment may consider the comparable-but-different Mercedes-AMG GLS 63, which, with 603 hp, is more powerful but less well appointed. While the V-8-powered Bentley Bentayga is an alternative, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, which sets the bar for luxury SUVs, does so at about twice the cost.

