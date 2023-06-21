Here’s Why the New Polaris Xpedition UTV Is an Off-Roading Game-Changer

I awake to the sound of off-roaders buzzing nearby, and the general din of humans waking excitedly to a day full of promise. Unzipping the door flap of my rooftop tent, I poke my head out to take in the full glory of the soft morning light coloring the Arizona desert yellow and orange. The dawn air is filled with the scent of sage and sizzling bacon, and my heart is filled with the unique happiness only off-the-path exploration inspires—that glorious feeling when you’re hundreds of miles from the nearest convenience store.

We’re in the high desert near Whitmore Canyon Overlook, just 35 miles from the North Rim of the Grand Canyon, putting the first miles on the just-unveiled Polaris Xpedition under the most real-world conditions. The day before, we’d traversed over 100 miles of off-road ruggedness, the cacti-dotted terrain as varied as one could imagine—from graded gravel roads to boulder-strewn stretches that would ground most stock trucks.

The 2024 Polaris Xpedition XP. Polaris Inc.

What better way to test the capabilities of Polaris’ newly minted third class of side-by-sides? First, in 1999, came the utility-minded Ranger, used on ranches and in commercial endeavors worldwide. Then the action-oriented RZR line debuted in 2007, quickly developing into the flagship product of the Minnesota manufacturer (also known for snowmobiles, watercraft, and Indian motorcycles). The Polaris RZR Pro R, released last year, is widely considered the halo performance side-by-side, its 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine providing 225 hp and allowing a top speed of 90 mph.

Now this new Xpedition line expands the Polaris portfolio significantly. The world’s first sport side-by-side model line with an optional enclosed cabin, the Xpedition XP and ADV aim to add a dimension of usability previously unseen in the category (the former features an open dumping cargo box, while the latter’s cargo box is static and optionally enclosed). Polaris is calling it the “most adaptable, comfortable, and capable adventure machine on the market,” and, objectively, that’s difficult to argue.

Consider that a closed cabin allows the Xpedition to be the first UTV to offer air conditioning and heating. While we personally prefer to blaze across the Utah and Arizona landscape with the windows down, breathing in the torrid desert air eventually forced us to turn the air conditioning to full blast and enjoy a level of cool simply impossible in any other UTV.

The 2024 Polaris Xpedition ADV. Polaris Inc.

The closed cabin not only ensures HVAC comforts, but also offers plenty of space for your gear. The XP provides an external 30-inch-long cargo box, while the ADV offers 36 inches of fully sealed storage from the pass-through rear cargo box of the two-seater, whereas the five-seater presents 63 inches (with rear seats folded flat). Meanwhile, everything in the cabin remains sealed and undusted—a true game-changer if you’re exploring sandy terrain, eliminating the plumes of earth that can at times choke some joy out of the overall experience. It’s clear that Polaris is trying to offer a Goldilocks solution, bridging traditional side-by-sides with the much more expensive and complex world of overlanding.

The Xpedition debuts with the biggest accessory catalog in the company’s history. More than 100 items are available from launch: a modular Rhino-Rack roof rack and highly configurable Polaris Lock & RideMAX attachment system hold down kayaks, bicycles, surfboards, fishing gear, ladders, and rifles. There are also easily integrated rooftop tents, heater kits, light bars, coolers, storage bins, skeleton half-doors, spare tire mounts, and a host of other options. In the winter, a plow and Snowcat-like track system for heavy snow are expected.

The Xpedition debuts with the biggest accessory catalog in the company’s history, comprising more than 100 items available from launch. Polaris Inc.

Currently, two trims are available (Ultimate and NorthStar), while the most basic Premium arrives next year. The Ultimate offers standard goodies like an industry-leading seven-inch touchscreen (with Ride Command’s latest GPS and trail network data), a 900-watt stator charging system, front and rear cameras, tilt and telescopic steering, and an auto-stop 4,500-pound HD winch. And a Bluetooth-enabled JBL Trail Pro 4100 surround-sound audio system means you can zoom through the wilderness while listening to your favorite tunes through its 400-watt amp and 10-inch subwoofer.

If you want the fully enclosed cab, you’ll have to opt for the top-of-the-line NorthStar trim, which is what we tested. In addition to the standard Ultimate features, the NorthStar boasts HVAC and zone controls, power windows, and lockable full doors with a tip-out front windshield.

The Xpedition XP provides an open, 30-inch-long dumping cargo box. Polaris Inc.

All Xpeditions come powered by a 114 hp ProStar 1000 Gen 2 engine mated to a CVT. Supporting the power train is the industry’s biggest fuel tank, supplying more than 200 miles of range—meaning you can really venture into the weeds without lugging extra gas. The efficient one-liter engine provides plenty of punch as we hit 65 mph on long straights, its on-demand AWD keeping the Xpedition stable even under high speeds. It can even tow up to 2,000 pounds.

The one knock on the ProStar mill is that its sweet spot sits around 6,000 rpm, and the CVT likes to keep the Xpedition close to 5,000 revs and above. Unfortunately, the result of this constant high-revving is significant noise—if we’re going to ding one element of comfort from the Xpedition, it’s that the cabin remains loud enough to challenge conversations with any real throttling.

Standard with the Ultimate trim package is an industry-leading seven-inch touchscreen presenting Ride Command’s latest GPS and trail network data. Polaris Inc.

When we encountered the slower portions of the journey, other elements of the Xpedition really excelled—specifically the superb Fox Podium QS3 shocks, 30-inch Crawler XP tires from Pro Armor, and best-in-segment 14-inch ground clearance. Also impressive are the surprising approach and departure angles (85 degrees and 84.4 degrees, respectively), elevated air intakes, sealed electrical components offering the capability of fording up to 28 inches of water (17.8 inches on NorthStars), and optional beadlock wheels ($840 per set). In AWD, the Xpedition surmounted rocks the size of milk crates, handling steep inclines with plenty of torque and ample wheel articulation. The slow crawl was made even more enjoyable by the cool cabin air and warm bass emanating from the JBL speakers.

The Xpedition can tow up to 2,000 pounds and offers a 4,500-pound HD winch. Polaris Inc.

There are countless reasons why the UTV category is exploding. According to technology research firm Technavio, the global ATV / UTV market is projected to grow by $4.3 billion between 2022 and 2027. And most are significantly less costly than custom-made sandrails, buggies, and trophy trucks.

That fact is what makes the Xpedition solution a bit trickier. While the XP Ultimate starts at $31,999, our loaded ADV 5 (five seats) NorthStar starts at $44,999, but eclipsed $48,000 with all of the onboard accessories. That’s comparable with the base price of a Jeep Wrangler Sahara, which you can drive on all public roads, doesn’t need to be towed to trailheads, offers all the comforts of a traditional truck, and has 4×4 capability. Obviously, an Xpedition will never replace a Jeep or Bronco—no one’s buying one for their first (or likely second) vehicle.

Our loaded ADV 5 NorthStar starts at $44,999, but eclipsed $48,000 with all the onboard accessories. Polaris Inc.

Instead, what the Xpedition offers is the apex side-by-side on the market, the ultimate toy for exploration and adventure that features near truck-like comforts never before seen in the category. Add emerging markets like Mexico, Brazil, and Australia—with much laxer laws about where these vehicles can drive—and the appeal of the Xpedition comes further into focus.

The bottom line is that UTVs like the Polaris Xpedition offer exceptionalism in both the journey and the destination. Sure, greeting the dewy morning from your rooftop tent is an inimitable sensation, but getting to that remote patch of dusty earth, wherever it may be, should be just as glorious.

WATCH

Click here for more photos of the 2024 Polaris Xpedition XP and ADV.