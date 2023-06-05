Rick Ross Showcases Hundreds of Eye-Popping Cars at His Georgia Home, From a Purple Lamborghini to a Tonka Truck

All that worry for nothing.

The second annual Rick Ross Car and Bike Show went off without a hitch this past Saturday. The giant crowd that showed up at the rapper’s “Promise Land” estate in Fayetteville, Georgia, was treated to a gathering of some of the South’s more head-turning rides, as well as a concert and rodeo.

The sophomore installment of the event featured more of what attendees loved about last year’s event. Da Boss’s own collection of primarily American-made classics—including his beloved fire engine red 1959 Chevrolet Bel Air—was on display in front of his palatial home, as were hundreds of other vehicles owned by other enthusiasts from across the region. Social media is filled with snaps and videos of some of the wild cars, trucks and motorcycles exhibited at the single-day event, including a giant yellow Tonka-style Ford truck, a purple Lamborghini Huracán with an airbrushed portrait of Kobe Bryant across its hood and a lime green C8 Corvette Z06. Also, impossible to miss was Bell Air-style golf cart that Ross used to zoom around his sprawling property.

Awards were also handed out just as they would be at a more traditional Concours d’Elegance-style automobile events. On Instagram, Ross spotlighted a stunning 1975 Chevy Caprice Classic customized by I95 Motorsports. The lowrider has a color-shifting emerald green body over a green leather interior with loads of gold trim. The drop-top was rightly feted as the show’s “Best Donk” (a “donk” is a customized Chevy Caprice or Impala from the mid-‘70s).

The event was more than just a run-of-the-mill car show, as turned out to be the case last year. There was a concert with performances by Meek Mill, Gucci Mane and, of course, Ross himself. Attendees at this year’s Rick Ross Car & Mike Show also got to check out a rodeo.

We imagine Ross will be thrilled with how things turned out, especially since it was just weeks ago that the event’s fate appeared to be in serious doubt. Fayetteville County authorities initially turned down the rapper’s request for a permit to hold the event, due to concerns about traffic and safety. He was eventually granted a permit after securing additional parking lot access, transportation and security.

In the end, everything went so smoothly that Ross is already making plans for next year’s show, which, he claims, will feature some cars from Tyler the Creator’s personal collection.