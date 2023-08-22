The Rimac Nevera Just Shattered the Nürburgring Production EV Lap Record by 20 Seconds

Rimac won’t be satisfied until the Nevera owns all the EV speed records.

The battery-powered hypercar set the Nürburgring production EV lap record last Friday when it circled the infamous race circuit in an absurd 7:05.298. It didn’t just narrowly beat the previous mark—it shattered it by 20 seconds.

The Tesla Model S and Porsche Taycan have spent the last few years playing “hot potato” with the Nürburgring EV lap record, but it’s hard to envision either will own it again anytime soon. The time posted by the Nevera is on a completely different level than the 7:25.231 it took the previous record holder, the Model S Plaid, to circle the winding 12.94-mile track this past May.

Rimac’s announcement was paired with the release of a video on its YouTube channel showing Croatian race car driver Martin Kodrić perspective of the record-setting run. What’s most impressive about the clip is how effortless the feat looks, even as the vehicle reaches speeds of up to 220 mph on the track’s straightaways.

WATCH

One reason why the Nevera has been able to soundly beat the Model S and and Taycan is due to the extra power at its disposal. Tesla’s EV produces 1,020 hp, while Porsche’s tops out at 750 hp. Both figures are respectable, but they can’t compare to the 1,914 horses generated by the Nevera’s quad-motor powertrain. Thanks to all that oomph, and all-wheel drive, Rimac’s EV can rocket from zero to 62 mph in 1.8 seconds, cover the quarter-mile in 8.25 seconds and hit a top speed of 256 mph. That’s right, it didn’t even hit its top speed during its Nürburgring run.

Rimac

In honor of the Nevera’s record-breaking ways—it set 23 in one day earlier this spring—Rimac has launched a 1-of-12 variant called the Time Attack. Each example has already been spoken for, but each wears a special livery inspired by one of the Nevera’s records. The first, which is finished in Squadron Black with Lightning Green accents just like the Nürburgring car, was delivered to its owner at Monterey Car Week. No price has been announced for the variant, but expect it to cost more than the EV’s $2.4 million starting price.