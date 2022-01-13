This Restored ’69 Dodge Charger Has a Hellcat V-8 Peeping Through Its Shaker Hood

The Dodge Charger doesn’t need any more power or panache, but don’t tell Jim and Mike Ring that.

The Ringbrothers shop in Wisconsin, which is adept at reviving old pony cars, has just unveiled a souped-up new take on the famous American muscle car. Commissioned by four-time Bathurst 1000 winner Greg Murphy, the bright yellow dream machine is a 1969 Dodge Charger that has been tweaked and tuned to the nth degree.

Christened Captiv, the restomod retains the Charger’s classic ‘60s looks but boasts modern-day power. The original car was treated to a complete rebuild that involved 4,000 hours of painstaking work. The beating heart of Captiv is the Hellcat V-8 crate engine that can be spotted through the car’s undeniably cool shaker hood. The gutsy mill is good for 700 horses, according to Ringbrothers. For comparison, the original ‘69 Charger could be fitted with either a two- or four-barrel 383 engine that could churn out a more modest 290 hp and 330 hp, respectively.

The powerplant is mated to a Tremec six-speed manual gearbox and a Flowmaster exhaust that exits just behind the rear wheels. You’ll also spot a front splitter under the nose. In addition, Ringbrothers added a MoTeC engine management system, carbon-fiber driveshaft, adjustable shocks and Baer six-piston brakes, as well as a custom set of HRE wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires.

Captiv’s exterior is finished in a custom hue called Pile Up Yellow with contrasting black stripes. The resulting color scheme would make Wu Tang proud. The interior, meanwhile, has been completely overhauled to give a more contemporary feel. The revamped cabin sports a carbon-fiber steering wheel with billet aluminum spokes and a digital instrument cluster with a large screen.

Though this Charger will already a dedicated driver behind the wheel, Ringbrothers is open to new projects and says it will take any custom build that you pitch seriously. Time to put your thinking cap on.

Check out more photos below: