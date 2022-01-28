Is Rivian Making a Blow Dryer for Its Electric Pickup? A New Patent Says Yes

Rivian wants to blow things out—literally.

Paperwork published by the United States Patent and Trademark Office at the end of last year suggests the EV maker is playing around with the idea of offering a blow dryer attachment for its vehicles. The accessory may sound completely unnecessary at first, but the add-on would have some legitimate practical uses, especially for those of us who like the outdoors.

The application, which Rivian filed in June of 2020 but was only published this past December 31, illustrates how the unique device would work. It outlines a dryer that can be attached to a vehicle’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system via a special connector. Once attached, the system would know to direct its airflow through the dryer. One especially interesting feature of the device, as noted by Motor1.com, is that the dryer would be able to emit both hot and cold air, though it’s unclear how you can control the temperature.

We know what you’re thinking: That’s nifty and all, but do you really need access to a blow dryer while you’re driving? While we could see it coming in handy for someone who oversleeps and needs to finish getting ready on their commute, Rivian likely has other uses in mind. Motor1.com points out that it could really come in handy for Rivian owners who are also outdoor lovers. Who wouldn’t want to quickly dry off their gear or clothes after surfing or canoeing. Even better, the patent mentions a timer that means you could leave your stuff drying while you do something else.

Rivian did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Robb Report.

It wouldn’t be a complete surprise if the company eventually offers the dryer as an accessory for the R1S or R1T. After all, the automaker already offers one outdoor friendly add-on for its battery-powered pickup—a full camping kitchen that pops out the side of its pickup. Why not another?