Rivian’s Electric R1T Truck Will Have a Full Camping Kitchen That Pops Out From the Side

Rivian’s all-electric pickup won’t just be the first battery-powered truck to hit the market, it’ll also come with its own working kitchen.

The startup’s CEO RJ Scaringe recently showed off the R1T’s intriguing culinary add-on in a video posted to Twitter. The modular accessory includes everything you need to whip up a meal for your friends and loved ones on your next camping trip.

The option is called the Camp Kitchen x Snow Peak package and actually groups together three accessories—the Camp Kitchen, Snow Peak kitchen set and Rivian Gear Tunnel Shuttle. Basically, it’s a full mobile kitchen set that stores in the Tunnel Shuttle, which Scaringe calls a “gear tunnel” video. The kitchen includes a 1,440-watt, two-burner induction cooktop and a collapsible, four-gallon sink with a pressure differential pump. The kitchen set, meanwhile, includes 30 pieces of titanium Snow Peak kitchenware, including pots, pans, kettle and even a coffee grinder for those who struggle to enjoy nature’s grandeur without a cup of joe first. Better yet, the kitchen and kitchen set are both modular, so you can easily remove them when you need the Tunnel Shuttle for additional storage.

The Camp Kitchen x Snow Peak package is available as a $5,000 add-on in the R1T configurator. If you pair it with the Three-Person Tent + Cargo Crossbars package, which cost $2,650, you can easily turn the R1T into a stylish, zero-emission camping vehicle.

The R1T offers all-wheel drive, a three-second zero-to-60 mph time, an 11,000-pound towing capacity and starts at $67,500. Deliveries of the Launch Edition are expected to begin this month, while deliveries of other configurations will start early next year.

As Car and Driver points out, a battle over features is likely to be a big part of the electronic truck wars. The Ford F-150 Lightning will feature an onboard power generator for tools (and more). Meanwhile, the GMC Hummer EV has a Crab mode that allows it to drive sideways, and the Tesla Cybertruck will offer up a slew of accessories, including a camper configuration that also includes a kitchen. Of course, unlike that cooking accessory, we’ve actually seen Rivian’s mobile kitchen set in action. Your move, Tesla.