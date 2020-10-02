This Painstakingly Restored 1961 Jaguar E-Type Is Heading to Auction With Its Original Engine

When Enzo Ferrari first laid eyes on the Jaguar E-Type, he deemed it “the most beautiful car ever made.” Nearly 60 years on, that sentiment still rings true. Just look to this pristine, dark green dream machine, which has beauty and elegance in spades.

The early-production E-Type Series 1, which will go under the gavel at RM Sotheby’s London auction in October, represents the grand tourer in its purest form and has an exceptional history. In fact, the auction house has deemed it “one of the most significant E-Types in existence.”

Chassis Number 860010 rolled off the line in September 1961. The unequivocal stunner started its career as a demonstration car for the press and graced the pages of numerous publications, including Quattroroute, Auto Motor und Sport, and Motoring News.

The marque also used the coupe to trial new features and further hone the design. It was used for high-speed testing by legendary test driver Norman Dewis, as well as suspension and interior refinement. Subsequently, this E-Type has a handful of unique features that are still present on the car today, including a lowered floor on the driver’s side, revised ventilation, a recessed rear bulkhead, redesigned seats and repositioned pedals. The mechanical tweaks, meanwhile, include an internal bonnet release, new piston rings to reduce oil consumption and a repositioned reverse light, among others.

After its stint with Jaguar concluded in ‘63, the car had just a handful of owners before it was entrusted to JD Classics to be fully restored. The painstaking restoration process took roughly four years and no expense was spared. The mint-condition restored ride retains both its original engine and Coventry registration number 6162 RW. Careful emphasis was placed on retaining the car’s special features, which set it apart from its standard production counterparts. It’s been shown at numerous auto shows and truly lives up to Enzo’s original and lofty description.

The 1961 Jaguar E-Type Series 1 will be auctioned at RM Sotheby’s London sale on October 31, alongside a spate of other coveted classics by Aston Martin, Bentley, Ferrari, Porsche, Mercedes-Benz and Maserati. No estimate has been set, but expect bids to climb well into six figures.

Check out more photos of the E-Type below: