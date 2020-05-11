Quantcast
A Fleet of Blue Chip Ferraris Will Headline RM Sotheby’s Next Online-Only Sale

Starting May 21, the nine-day sale will include two cars from Maranello that could fetch more than $2 million each.

A 1995 Ferrari F50. Photo: Courtesy of RM Sotheby's.

From May 21 through 29, bidding will open for the RM Sotheby’s Driving into Summer online auction, an event that, as of now, is still accepting new vehicle consignments. The auction represents the first online-only sale that the company has strategically prepared for—RM Sotheby’s had only 10 days to convert its live Palm Beach auction on March 20 and 21 into a week-long digital one—and it’s primed to set a new benchmark for the company.

“We exceeded our expectations with Palm Beach and we’ve exceeded our expectations with the number of cars and the value of cars for this sale in May,” says Gord Duff, RM Sotheby’s global head of auctions, who acknowledges that the company has already received almost 50 more consignments than it had anticipated.

Beyond the sheer number of vehicles that will be offered for sale, the Driving into Summer auction will also include a number of blue chip collector cars, at least two of which—a 1985 Ferrari 288 GTO and a 1995 Ferrari F50—are expected to achieve hammer prices that will exceed $2 million each.

A 1985 Ferrari 288 GTO.

The 1985 Ferrari 288 GTO is one of two lots expected to sell for $2 million or more.  Photo: Courtesy of RM Sotheby's.

“I never thought, when we initially decided to do this May sale, that we would get cars of this caliber,” says Duff. “I believe we’ll be the first [auction company] to sell a car worth $2 million-plus online. That’s pretty special for us.”

The aforementioned F50 and 288 GTO represent the cream of the crop when it comes to the lots being presented—the F50 was only the second example built and has been driven fewer than 3,400 miles; the 288 GTO, on the other hand, is one of just 272 examples built, and its first owner also commissioned optional packages that include factory air conditioning and power windows.

A 1995 Ferrari F50.

Only the second example built, the 1995 Ferrari F50 available has less than 3,400 miles on it.  Photo: Courtesy of RM Sotheby's.

One tier down, a matching-numbers 1958 Ferrari 250 GT Coupe recently underwent a comprehensive restoration spanning five years and is anticipated to sell for as much as $725,000.

A 1958 Ferrari 250 GT Coupe.

This 1958 Ferrari 250 GT Coupe underwent a five-year restoration.  Photo by Juan Martinez, courtesy of RM Sotheby's.

A 2002 Ferrari 575M Maranello, one of only 246 built to North American specifications, is even rarer for being one of only 177 left-hand-drive examples equipped with a manual gearbox. As such, it might fetch around $275,000 on the high end.

A 2002 Ferrari 575M Maranello.

The 2002 Ferrari 575M Maranello could see bidding reach the $275,000 range.  Photo by Ted7.com Photography, courtesy of RM Sotheby's.

This auction will also offer a 1964 Ferrari 330 GT 2+2 Series I, which is expected to sell for $160,000 to $180,000 without a reserve; while a 1995 Ferrari F355 Spider—in highly original condition and with a high estimate of $70,000—represents a fine entry point for someone who, as Duff describes, “wants to get their foot in the door.”

A 1964 Ferrari 330 GT 2+2 Series I.

The 1964 Ferrari 330 GT 2+2 Series I is being offered without a reserve.  Photo by Patrick Ernzen, courtesy of RM Sotheby's.

Looking ahead, RM Sotheby’s is already laying the foundation for a bigger and bolder online-only sale, Shift/Monterey in August, which Duff believes will mark another milestone. “It’s going to be something no one has seen before, with the caliber of cars, how we present them and how we offer them for sale,” he says.

A 1995 Ferrari F355 Spider.

The 1995 Ferrari F355 Spider crossing the RM Sotheby’s digital block.  Photo: Courtesy of RM Sotheby's.

Until then, RM Sotheby’s plans to ramp up, starting with this upcoming Driving into Summer program. “This is another stepping stone for us getting there,” says Duff. It’s also an opportunity for established and aspiring collectors alike to add a Prancing Horse to their stable of automobiles.

