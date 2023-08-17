Robb Report’s Las Vegas Grand Prix Package Soups Up Motorsport’s Hottest Ticket

As with your senior prom, wedding, or Taylor Swift’s current concert tour, there are certain events that are deemed as milestones and seemingly mandatory to attend. Motorsport will have such a moment when, after more than four decades, Formula 1 returns to Las Vegas for the penultimate showdown of the 2023 season.

The top tier of racing, Formula 1 is undergoing a renaissance in popularity, and the fact that the contest—which will be held at night—features the famed Las Vegas Strip as straightaway makes it a sure bet to draw both gearheads and glitterati from around the world as they try to outpace each other when it comes to access and action.

Red Bull makes its presence known during the Las Vegas Grand Prix launch party. Wade Vandervort/AFP via Getty Images

Among the myriad hospitality packages on offer, most through the city’s lavish hotels and resorts, Robb Report will be curating its own Las Vegas Grand Prix VIP Experience from November 15 through 19. Limited to 10 couples, and priced at $68,500 per pair, the five-day, four-night immersion is intended to bring the pages of the magazine to life while using Formula 1 as the framework.

Greg Maffei, CEO of Liberty Media, listens to Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing, during a past Excellence in Motion panel. Kolodny Photo

Basecamp for each couple will be one of the Tower Suites at the Wynn Las Vegas, site for the welcome reception. The baronial treatment continues trackside with a pair of three-day tickets to the practice sessions, qualifying, and race day, enhanced by the Paddock Club’s amenities, such as an open bar and menus from top local chefs, along with prime seating above the teams.

The package includes four nights in a Tower Suite at the Wynn Las Vegas. George Rose/Getty Images

Also on the docket each day are pit-lane tours, driver chats, and, on Saturday, the exclusive grid walk, where invited guests get close to the race cars just prior to start—a favorite among celebrities looking to see and be seen, as evidenced by the likes of Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt parading around at past events.

Attendees at an Excellence in Motion panel raise a glass to camaraderie. Philip Talleyrand

Adding more return on the overall investment are the two days leading up to the race, as the experience also includes unfettered entry into the House of Robb at the Wynn, a temporary representation of the magazine incarnate. There, served up between cocktails and creations from celebrity chefs will be a host of panel discussions offering further insights into the ever-changing luxury market, including how Formula 1 is becoming a key driver.

For more information on the Robb Report Las Vegas Grand Prix VIP Experience, click here, or contact Caroline Barry at 310-589-7664.