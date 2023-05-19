Robert Downey Jr. Will Transform Classic Cars Into Eco-Friendly Rides in His New Docuseries

Robert Downey Jr. will demonstrate some Tony Stark–level ingenuity in his new TV show.

The Hollywood heavyweight, perhaps best known for playing Iron Man in the Avengers films, will be turning vintage cars into 21st-century, eco-friendly machines in his upcoming docuseries.

The aptly named Downey’s Dream Cars, which is set to hit screens this summer, will follow the self-described “gearhead” and “grease monkey” as he tricks out six of his own vintage rides with the latest green tech to put them at the bleeding edge of sustainable transport.

“We are what we drive, and having amassed a formidable collection of classic cars over the years, I was a petrol spewing mess,” Downey said in a statement. “Fortunately, I’m a bit of a dreamer.”

“Downey’s Dream Cars” will debut on June 22. Courtesy of Max

The actor enlisted a team of engineers and mechanics to convert his beloved American classics from the 1960s and ‘70s into modern-day hybrids and EVs that are less harmful to the environment.

“The last three years have been an experiment in hope, as I engaged the best and brightest minds to evaluate, educate, elevate, and decarbonize these vehicles in a way that demonstrates the limitless potential of creative problem solving,” Downey adds. “It was a huge challenge and an enlightening journey.”

The new trailer suggests that a Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, a Chevy Camaro, and a VW Kombi could be treated to new emissions-free power trains. (Coincidentally, Chevy only recently unveiled the world’s first hybrid ‘Vette, the new E-Ray.) It sounds like there is also a biodiesel conversion on the cards—if the scene with Downey’s son at about 54 seconds is anything to go by. Although it’s short on specifics, the two-minute clip is sure to pique the interest of auto enthusiasts.

The eight-part series will premiere on streaming service Max on June 22. Two episodes will drop every Thursday until the show wraps up on July 6.

Let’s see what Tony Stark can do, then.