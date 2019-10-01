Roll-Royce’s All-Electric, Autonomous 103EX Concept Returns Home to Goodwood

The most memorable concept cars are those that regardless of brand look like nothing else out there. And the futuristic Rolls-Royce 103EX most definitely falls into this class. Now, the autonomous vehicle, one of the most radical to ever bear the famed marque’s name, is coming home.

After almost four years of touring the globe, the 103EX is returning to the Home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood, the revered British Automaker announced. The all-electric concept will now be on display at the company’s headquarters as a symbol of the brand’s dedication to remaining a leader even as the auto industry goes through a technical revolution unlike any seen since last century.

The company’s first autonomous car, which has also been called the Vision Next 100, was unveiled to a collective gasp from the auto industry at London’s Roundhouse in 2016. Referred to by the brand as “one of the most important cars we have ever built,” the vehicle features an all-electric drivetrain, autonomous drive and enhanced artificial intelligence that does everything from charting out the most efficient route to keeping track of your daily schedule. While the 103EX looks like something ripped from a Ridley Scott sci-fi flick, the car still has a sleek elegance that makes clear it’s a Rolls-Royce. Unlike anything else the automaker has produced before or since, the car represents what the company sees as the future of luxury automaking.

“As our first fully autonomous electric vehicle, 103EX was a huge statement of intent. In its technical innovation, it showed unequivocally that Rolls-Royce regards electric power as the future of automotive propulsion,” Rolls-Royce Motorcars CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös said. “It also demonstrated our radical vision of effortless, autonomous, connected, spacious and beautiful luxury mobility, with each car as individual as the customer themselves.”

Rolls-Royce has announced no plans to put the 103EX into production in the years since its unveiling. But despite the car’s experimental nature, we wouldn’t be surprised to see the 103EX’s outré tech appear in other Rolls-Royce vehicles in the not-too-distant future.