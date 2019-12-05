Rolls-Royce and RED Teamed Up to Create a Bespoke Phantom to Help Fight AIDs

We love a beautifully engineered car as much as the next person, but it’s rare that the sale of one stands to benefit anyone other than its very lucky owner. Rolls-Royce is flipping that narrative with its newest partnership, which aims to help one of the world’s leading AIDS charities in its efforts to fight the disease.

A bespoke version of the carmaker’s iconic Phantom has been painted a deep crimson hue, and will be auctioned off later this month at Sotheby’s (the bidding starts at $450,000). The lot comes complete with a Rolls-Royce Bespoke Commissioning and Craftsmanship Book that’s sure to be a collector’s item. Proceeds from the sale will support international organization RED. Whoever claims the limited-edition gem will also have the opportunity to create a custom wrap for the car’s exterior with contemporary American artist Mickalene Thomas based on a piece of her original artwork. Thomas will also provide a personalized fine art collage as a memento.

This special Phantom may have a distinct red hue (Magma Red in the brand’s parlance), but the paint job is more involved than it may appear at first glance. Its surface has fine crystal particles evenly distributed throughout the finishing layers to impart a rich illuminated look that also creates a unique sense of depth. The process to achieve this luxe varnish was recently created by the Rolls-Royce design engineers who developed it with five layers, each hand-polished for more than five hours. Its interior is no less considered, with Brilliant Arctic White upholstery and Mugello Red highlights to tie everything together.

All RED products and experiences raise money for The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, which has raised a total of $600 million to date. That money fund grants that have impacting 140 million people across the globe.

You can place your bid for this one-of-a-kind set of wheels on Sotheby’s website until the auction closes on December 13th.