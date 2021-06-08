These Bespoke Bovet Watches Transform Into Dashboard Clocks in the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail

It’s the details that make Rolls-Royce’s latest bespoke creation, the Boat Tail, one of the most opulent cars in recent memory. Just look at the pair of his-and-hers watches it comes paired with.

Those unique timepieces were handcrafted by boutique Swiss watch brand Bovet and aren’t just meant to be personalized keepsakes. Instead, each of the watches doubles as an interchangeable dashboard clock.

The bespoke timepieces, which Bovet worked on closely with Rolls-Royce, were designed specifically for the still-anonymous couple who own the Boat Tail (though we’re pretty sure Jay-Z and Beyoncé are the ones who commissioned the car). Each of the watches is reversible and features a 44mm 18-karat white gold case. The gentleman’s version is highly polished, while the lady’s has been engraved and filled with blue lacquer.

Each timepiece has a Caleidolegno hand-applied marquetry front dial, which uses the same wood as the car’s rear deck; a hand-engraved miniature version of the Rolls-Royce “Spirit of Ecstasy” on the tourbillon bridge and bears its wearer’s name. The reverse of the gentleman’s watch features an aventurine dial that depicts his sky chart, while his wife’s has a bouquet of flowers painted on its mother-of-pearl dial. The backsides of the watches also feature a hand-engraved miniature of the Boat Tail, specially lacquered to match the color of the full-sized car.

Both timepieces are more than just simple wristwatches. They can also be used as a pocket watch, desk clock or, most intriguingly of all, as the Boat Tail’s dashboard clock. The last use is thanks to a first-of-its-kind aluminum and titanium mount that the watches can be fitted into once the strap has been removed. To make sure the watch’s precision isn’t affected by being in an upright position, it features a specially-designed tourbillon and a five-day power reserve. There’s also a drawer beneath the mount in which the owners can store the watches and their accompanying straps, chains and pendants.

“I am so proud of the Bovet 1822 team, who worked in tandem with the elite design team of Rolls-Royce, to produce something spectacular,” said the watch brand’s owner, Pascal Raffy, in a statement. “The owners of the coach-built car and these bespoke timepieces are dear friends of mine and valued collectors of Bovet 1822, so it was important to do the very best for them—two completely unique pieces that are unlike anything we have ever done before.”

Like the car they come with, no pricing information has been revealed for the unique Bovet watches. But considering that the Boat Tail is quite possibly the most expensive new car of all time—estimates as high as $28 million have been thrown around—we think it’s fair to say they’re pretty expensive in and of themselves.