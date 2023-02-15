Rolls-Royce Is Going All-Electric After 2030, CEO Says

The all-electric Spectre is just the start of things to come for Rolls-Royce.

The British marque’s CEO, Torsten Müller-Ötvös, revealed in an interview with Autocar that the brand will only build electric vehicles by the time the next decade rolls around. That means that, aside from expected model refreshes, its trademark V-12’s days are numbered.

“By the end of 2030, there will be no more V12,” the executive told the British publication. “Series 2 cars will be V12, brand new Rolls-Royces always be electric.”

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan will hold onto its V-12 for the time being Rolls-Royce

A spokesperson for Rolls-Royce confirmed Müller-Ötvös’s statement when reached for comment by Robb Report on Wednesday.

“We will deliver the first Spectre in the fourth quarter of 2023,” they wrote. “This is the most important Rolls-Royce since the brand’s first launch of the 10hp in 1904. Spectre showcases how electric is perfect for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars and the first step in our electric future. By the end of 2030, Rolls-Royce will be a fully electric brand.”

Rolls-Royce Phantom Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.

Rolls-Royce’s future may be electric, but it remains committed to the V-12 for the time being. In fact, Müller-Ötvös told Autocar the marque will continue to “invest in [the engine] to meet new requirements.” That means that until 2030 the V-12 will remain at the heart of models like the Phantom, Ghost and Cullinan SUV. Two of those models are due for refreshes sometime this decade (the Phantom received one last year). The 12-cylinder could also appear in special “very limited-run” models in the vein of the Boat Tail.

The executive also reconfirmed that the automaker will not produce any hybrids, instead choosing to transition directly from the V-12 to all-electric powertrains. That’s the opposite approach of the brand’s closest rival, Bentley, which started selling a hybrid version of the Bentayga SUV in 2019.

Rolls-Royce is coming off a record year in which it sold more than 6,000 vehicles and the average price of each eclipsed $500,000 for the first time in its history, so it would appear that Müller-Ötvös knows what he’s doing. Sure enough, the Spectre has the early signs of a hit. Last month, the executive announced that the marque would increase production of its debut EV to keep up with larger-than-expected demand.