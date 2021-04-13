The Rolls-Royce Cullinan’s New Bespoke Storage Trunk Will Create an Exact Fit for Your Favorite Things

Some believe that personal organization is an essential component of luxury. Rolls-Royce agrees, apparently.

The famed British marque has just unveiled a new bespoke Recreation Module for its best-selling Cullinan SUV, which will organize your essentials in bespoke containers. The deluxe add-on is a motorized storage compartment hidden in the floor of the vehicle’s luggage area that can be customized to match your lifestyle.

The power-operated drawer cassette is designed to fit “securely and invisibly” beneath the floor of the luggage compartment, according to the brand. With the touch of a button, the compartment pops open and slides out to reveal an additional 1.695 cubic feet (or 48 liters) of storage space. That space is in addition to the 68 cubic feet (1,930 liters) of cargo space the Cullinan already has when the rear seats are folded down.

And the drawer isn’t just filled with generic storage compartments meant to fit different accessories and equipment. Tell the automaker what you intend to store in the Recreation Module, and it will outfit it with custom-made containers that fit each item. The drawer can also be trimmed to match or contrast with your Cullinan’s interior and exterior colorway.

The Recreation Module can be customized to store whatever you want, but Rolls-Royce showed off three configurations for inspiration. The first, “King of the Night,” was designed specifically for photographer Mark Riccioni and features tailored compartments for a DJI Mavic Mini drone, 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro, 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro, Sennheiser PXC550 MkII noise-canceling headphones, Persol PO3225-S sunglasses and a Supreme jacket. “Hosting Service” (pictured up top), meanwhile, features room for everything you need to throw a picnic for eight, including a cocktail kit with monogramed Rolls-Royce highball glasses. Finally, “Viewing Seat,” features two power-deployed chairs and a retractable cocktail table. Can’t decide on just one? The drawer is removable so you can commission multiple.

Rolls-Royce hasn’t revealed how much the Recreation Module will add to the Cullinan’s $330,000 starting price, which makes sense since it can be customized to your heart’s content. But the luxe SUV now seems uniquely suited to help you channel your inner Marie Kondo.