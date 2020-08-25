Quantcast
// RR One

Rolls-Royce Debuts New, Modernized Logo and Branding Aimed at Younger Drivers

From the Spirit of Ecstasy emblem to typeface, the marque is modernizing its look for the digital age.

Rolls-Royce debuts new visual identity. Photo: Courtesy of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Limited.

“Small things make perfection, but perfection is no small thing,”  Rolls-Royce cofounder Sir Henry Royce once stated early last century. It’s a sentiment that Rolls-Royce Motor Cars continues to focus on, as made clear by today’s announcement of a new visual identity for the brand.

It’s not that the iconic Spirit of Ecstasy or signature logos are being abandoned, far from it. The automaker’s iconic markers are just being fine-tuned to reflect its changing customer base, one that has gone from an average eight years ago of those in their mid-50s to a global average of 43 years of age at present. It’s a shift that has been brought on, in part, by the edgier and more performance-oriented Black Badge model options introduced in 2016. And with a younger clientele comes the need for more dynamic and versatile branding across all platforms, including online avenues.

Rolls-Royce debuts new visual identity.

The new Spirit of Ecstasy logo in various stages of the development process.  Photo: Courtesy of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Limited.

“As the marque’s digital presence increases, there has never been a more important time for the visual language of the company to reflect our standing as the leading luxury brand in the world,” notes Torsten Müller-Ötvös, chief executive of Rolls-Royce Moto Cars, in an official statement. “We have embarked on a fascinating journey of modernizing our brand identity to echo those changes seen in our portfolio, our client demographic, their lifestyle and the luxury world that surrounds them.”

Rolls-Royce debuts new visual identity.

The Spirit of Ecstasy Expression is generated by computer code.  Photo: Courtesy of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Limited.

And while certain tweaks might seem minor at first glance, major effort was given throughout the process. “At Rolls-Royce, we don’t do anything lightly,” says Melanie Asker, the automaker’s general manager for Client & Brand, during a virtual roundtable discussion last week. “It’s been an enormous project, one that we’ve taken hundreds of hours over. And equally important was choosing the right partner.”

Rolls-Royce debuts new visual identity.

An example of the new typeface on packaging.  Photo: Courtesy of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Limited.

That partner ended up being Pentagram, the renowned independent design firm with locations in London, Berlin, New York, San Francisco and Austin. “We had to really develop and look into each of these icons and how they would work together—what needed to change and what needed to be kept because of the incredible heritage of Rolls Royce,” explains Pentagram’s Marina Willer, tasked to spearhead the assignment.

Subtle yet substantive is the change to typeface. “The word ‘Motor Cars’ we have reduced substantially,” Willer points out, “and every detail—like the ends of the letters “L” and “E,” which are slanted—has this indication of movement. The font which was always used was Gill Sans, which is beautiful but doesn’t feel so modern anymore. We wanted something a bit sharper and more relevant to our times moving forward, so we now have a more modern typeface that’s still very much in the same spirit.”

Rolls-Royce debuts new visual identity.

Rolls-Royce’s previous Gill Sans font (left) compared to the new treatment (right).  Photo: Courtesy of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Limited.

And in terms of spirit, the famed Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament will play a more pivotal role in marketing by way of a new graphic from illustrator Chris Mitchell. It’s a design that revises the figure’s proportions and has her facing right, as if looking ahead. In addition, the Spirit of Ecstasy Expression—an avant-garde reinterpretation of the emblem generated by computer code—can be used, in whole or in part, for embroidered pieces, engravings, printing and digital displays. Finally, the overall color palette has been expanded, with purple taking a more prominent position.

Rolls-Royce debuts new visual identity.

The monogram and new Spirit of Ecstasy Expression combined in a digital display.  Photo: Courtesy of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Limited.

One aspect that’s been left alone, however, is the double “R” monogram known as the Badge of Honor. “We haven’t changed the monogram because of the incredible heritage that it has,” mentions Willer. “It would feel strange if it suddenly looked a little bit different, since it’s so valued and recognizable.”

Rolls-Royce debuts new visual identity.

A sample gift presentation.  Photo: Courtesy of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Limited.

The rollout of new visuals will take place September 1 and will surely be used to complement the highly anticipated 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost when it’s soon revealed. Whether considering the redesign of fonts and marketing elements or that of actual car models, one can’t help but think that Henry Royce and Charles Rolls would be impressed that the attention to detail and pursuit of perfection they instilled in the company continues to be its driving force.

Penske Luxury

Sponsored Content

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Cars

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 70% off  the cover price. Plus, get a free tote bag!

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad