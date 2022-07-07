Rolls-Royce Just Opened an Office in Dubai—Its First Outside the UK

It appears Rolls-Royce is ready for a little change of scenery.

The revered British automaker has just opened up a new private office in Dubai—the first outside of its native country. While nothing can beat a visit to the home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood in West Sussex, the marque hopes the new location will give customers a taste of the UK even if they are thousands of miles away.

This won’t be any old dealership, either. At the new UAE outpost, prospective and current Rolls-Royce clients will work directly with a team of highly skilled experts to create the car or SUV of their dreams. The new location will also be the base for the nameplate’s first bespoke lead designer and bespoke client experience manager located permanently outside Goodwood.

Rolls-Royce isn’t stopping with the UAE’s most populated city, though. The brand says it hopes to open similar facilities in “luxury hot spots around the world,” but did not name any specific locations. Like the Dubai office, these new hubs will focus on three key programs: the rebooted Rolls-Royce Coachbuild program, high bespoke commissioning and access to the private office collection of one-of-one masterpiece motor cars. Through these offerings, the carmaker hopes to help customers around the world forge an even deeper connection to its automobiles.

“This is yet another step in the evolution of the marque, rooting itself as a true house of luxury with effortlessly elevated design services that are on a par with our products,” Rolls-Royce Motor Cars CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös said in a statement. “The private office will complement and support our regional dealer partners by enhancing our clients’ experiences of Rolls-Royce.”

Rolls-Royce’s Dubai Private Office is now open for business. If you happen to find yourself in the city and want to check it out, you can book an appointment through the brand’s local showroom.