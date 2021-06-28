Rolls-Royce’s New ‘Landspeed’ Wraith and Dawn Pay Tribute to Legendary Racer George Eyston

Rolls-Royce is resurrecting a “forgotten hero” with its latest limited editions. The two new luxury rides are dedicated to Captain George Eyston, who achieved no less than three land speed records at the Bonneville Salt Flats in the 1930s.

The appropriately named Landspeed Collection comprises a special version of the marque’s Wraith coupe and Dawn convertible that are both jam-packed with references to Eyston’s illustrious career. The highlight of which was the Brit’s third and final record-breaking sprint in 1938, where he hit an eye-watering 357.5 mph on the famed flats.

The new duo also pays tribute to Eyston’s weapon of choice—the “Thunderbolt.” This land rocket was powered by two massive Rolls-Royce 37-liter V-12 aircraft engines capable of churning out more than 2,000 hp each. In the same vein, the Wraith and Dawn are powered by twin-turbocharged 6.6-liter V12 engines that deliver a total of 624 hp and 563 hp, respectively.

Both in Black Badge trim, the cars take design cues from the sprawling Bonneville landscape. The exterior of each showcases a special two-tone finish of Black Diamond Metallic and a new silver-blue paint that’s aptly titled Bonneville Blue. Inside, the dashboard has been engraved with a texture that is reminiscent of the cracked Salt Flats. The Wraith’s Starlight Headliner, meanwhile, has been designed to mimic the night sky over Bonneville during Eyston’s historic run in 1938.

As for the Thunderbolt, silhouettes of the finned, aero-shaped vehicle are laser-etched on the front tunnel. There’s also a special clock to the right of the touchscreen that adopts some of the Thunderbolt’s markings and gauges.

Elsewhere, the two Rolls have special badging along with yellow and black accents that are reminiscent of the Thunderbolt’s colorway. The driver’s door also features the ribbon colors of the honors bestowed to Eyston throughout his lifetime.

“With this Collection, we have revived Eyston’s memory and retold his remarkable story,” Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös said in a statement. “Throughout Wraith and Dawn Landspeed, clients will find numerous subtle design elements and narrative details that recall and commemorate his amazing achievements, grand vision, and exceptional courage.”

The automaker will build 35 examples of the Wraith and just 25 of the Dawn. All cars have already been allocated to collectors, which means the memory of the late great Captain will surely live on.

Check out more photos below: