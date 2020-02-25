Hate Facebook? Roll-Royce Just Launched a Membership Club With a Network Just for New Owners

Rolls-Royce just rolled out the crème de la crème of member’s clubs, designed specifically for the digital age.

The club, called Whispers, puts a curated selection of the world’s most rarefied products and experiences at your fingertips while connecting you with a network of other like-minded Rolls drivers. It’s kind of like the most luxurious possible answer to Facebook, Amazon and Expedia all at the same time.

The 116-year-old nameplate has deemed Whispers the “most exclusive member’s club in the world,” and, fittingly, membership is limited solely to owners of new Rolls-Royce vehicles.

So, what exactly is on offer? Whispers boasts an ever-changing collection of products that can be perused and purchased online. From a personalized Monopoly set that’s based on your portfolio of properties and assets to your very own racetrack or bespoke bottle of Cognac—almost nothing is off-limits.

On top of that, members will have access to an array of events and experiences. You can enjoy a private performance by the New York Philharmonic Orchestra, sit front-row at fashion week, partake in a VIP preview of Art Basel or go backstage at the Grammys. What’s more, Whispers members will have the opportunity to rub shoulders with the super-elite, from the very best athletes at the Olympics to the big-name artists at Coachella.

Worldwide luxury travel experiences are offered, too. Whether you’re hellbent on an expedition to Antarctica or craving that African Safari sun, all manner of trips can be facilitated at the touch of a button from the comfort of your own home. And Rolls-Royce will be on hand to help plan itineraries and ensure the very best seat or suite is secured.

All Whispers members are invited to join Rolls-Royce at the marque’s hosted experiences and will receive exclusive world previews of new Rolls-Royce products and offerings. Plus, you’ll be connected to the brand’s “world-wide client fraternity,” which means you can talk cars, share business opportunities or give recommendations, like which superyacht one should splash out on next.

You may have heard whispers about Whispers before: Two years ago, the program was trialed among a select group of Rolls-Royce clients and, after garnering a wholly positive response, the marque continued to refine the offering. Today, Whispers has been fully deployed in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East and the United States. Join up and give it a spin.

You can check out a video explainer below: