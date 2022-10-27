Sales of EVs in California Are Up 127% From 2020

The electric revolution has well and truly taken hold in the Golden State.

California’s Officer of the Governor announced last week that through October nearly 18 percent of new cars sold within the state have been EVs, according to Electrek. That figure is more than double the percentage that was sold in the state in 2020.

The announcement came in the form of a tweet trumpeting the state’s surging EV market. It revealed that 17.7 percent of cars, trucks and SUVs sold in the state during the first nine months of this year have been battery-powered vehicles.

While an exact sales figure was not provided, the office did say that 42 percent of the zero-emission vehicles sold in the US have been purchased in California. Electrek reports that 576,000 EVs have been sold in the US so far this year, which would put the number at around 242,000. The state also said that 1.3 million EVs have been sold in the state in total.

While 18 percent is a new high for the state, it pales in comparison to the sales figures somewhere like Norway, where over 80 percent of new vehicles purchased are EVs. Still, it’s great for the US. Although EV adoption is on the rise here—thanks in no small part to Tesla, which currently owns two-thirds of the market in the US—only 6 percent of new vehicles currently purchased in the country are fully electric. It’s easy to see the percentage rising in the years to come, though. A wide variety of brands, including Porsche, Mercedes and General Motors, have made clear that they’re dedicated to making EVs that auto lovers will want to buy.

The Porsche Taycan is already one of the marque’s most popular models. Porsche

California’s efforts to make EVs more attractive to drivers deserves some of the credit for the sales increase. In August, the state passed a bill that would ban the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. By the time it kicks in, California hopes to have 14 million EVs on the road. It’s already off to a good start.