This Brash New Hummer Concept Is Even More Hulking Than the Original

After announcing it was bringing back the Hummer last year, GM has deprived fans of any new images of the next-gen SUV. Thankfully, automotive designer Samir Sadikhov is here to satiate hungry Hummer enthusiasts with a modern take on the original H1.

The hulking concept harks back to the military-grade Humvees of yore but manages to squeeze in even more utilitarian design. Yes, apparently, that is possible. Just like the original H1, which ceased production in 2006, the redesign features a boxy silhouette, wide-body, seven-slot grille and low-slung stance that is synonymous with the Hummer badge. But that’s really where the similarities end.

The reinterpreted H1 sports armor plating to withstand the impact of shrapnel, bullets, missiles or shells, while protecting the personnel inside. Its sturdy base sits atop four menacing wheels, which are big enough to make mincemeat of any type of terrain, while two high-strength D-rings are mounted to the front for easy towing.

The versatile brute also sports a generous trunk area with a removable hardtop to hold all the requisite off-road accessories, like camping equipment, extra gas, water, generators and more. Thanks to its blocky, rigid form and wide roof any extra gear can be affixed to the top of the vehicle using the built-in rail supports.

The concept strikes the perfect balance: it pays homage to the original while introducing more modern design features and it’s almost like a love letter to the original humvee.

“The Hummer H1 was an iconic car for many reasons in the world. Despite its difficult history, I found it always as a striking dramatic car,” Sadikhov told Robb Report. “I wanted to design its modern version with more constructional way, clean producty treatment with Boolean shapes.”

If Sadikhov’s name looks familiar, that’s because the industry veteran has penned a myriad of remarkable designs that attack convention, including the Ferrari Xezri, the Rezvani Tank and Beast, a reimagined Tesla Cybertruck and the Aston Martin DBC, to name but a few. Unfortunately, at this stage, his Hummer H1 2.0 is just a concept and not for the road. Still, it’s a welcome distraction while we wait for the two new EVs that are rumored to be released later this year.

Check out more renderings of concept below: