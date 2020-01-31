This Former Soccer Pro’s Insane Porsche GT Could Fetch Up to $970,000 at Auction

Former Barcelona striker Samuel Eto’o was renowned for his speed and power during a very successful 22-year soccer career. If his 2005 Porsche Gemballa Mirage GT is any hint, it would appear those same qualities applied to his life off the pitch as well. And now his bonkers supercar is heading to auction.

Next week, the former Barcelona star’s black-and-gold Mirage GT will hit the block as part of RM Sotheby’s huge Paris sale. Considering that only 25 Mirage GTs were ever produced—and who its owner is—it’s safe to this car is one of the rarer vehicles to hit the market this year.

As if being one of 25 wasn’t exclusive enough for you, Eto’o’ Porsche is also one of just three Gold Edition versions of the car to be built. But the car’s litany of exterior and interior gold accents weren’t enough to satisfy the Cameroonian forward, who then took the car to the tuning specialists at Stuttgart, Germany-based Gemballa and asked them to spruce it up. And spruce it up they did.

The tuner was able to coax and extra 58 horsepower out of the 5.7-litre V10 engine thanks to a bespoke ram air intake system, a new stainless-steel exhaust with sport metal catalytic convertors and a remapped ECU. In addition to bringing total output to 670 hp and 465 pound-feet of torque, these upgrades also allowed the car to accelerate to 62 mph in just 3.7 seconds and hit a top speed of 208 mph.

Gemballa also upgraded the car’s suspension, outfitted it with adjustable axles and its infamously difficult clutch was given new pads to make stop-and-go city driving a little easier. Other additions include a bespoke bodykit, with roof scoop and skirts, more gold accenting and specially designed five-spoke wheels. Meanwhile, the interior was equipped with a new infotainment system with satellite navigation.

Beyond its impressive makeover, Eto’o’s Mirage GT, which has only ever been owned by him, has only totaled 4,040 miles and was serviced just this month in Stuttgart. The ultra-rare supercar is expected to sell for somewhere between $860,000 and $970,000 when it goes up for auction on Wednesday, February 5.

Check out more photos of the car below: